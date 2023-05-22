Are LPI Capital Bhd's (KLSE:LPI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

LPI Capital Bhd (KLSE:LPI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 4.2%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study LPI Capital Bhd's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LPI Capital Bhd is:

14% = RM286m ÷ RM2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

LPI Capital Bhd's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, LPI Capital Bhd seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why LPI Capital Bhd saw little to no growth in the past five years. Therefore, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared LPI Capital Bhd's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the company's growth is slightly less than the industry average growth of 0.8% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about LPI Capital Bhd's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is LPI Capital Bhd Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

LPI Capital Bhd has a high three-year median payout ratio of 86% (or a retention ratio of 14%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

Additionally, LPI Capital Bhd has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 80% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 14%.

Summary

Overall, we feel that LPI Capital Bhd certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

