What Is LPKF Laser & Electronics SE's (ETR:LPK) Share Price Doing?

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (ETR:LPK), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on LPKF Laser & Electronics’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In LPKF Laser & Electronics?

Great news for investors – LPKF Laser & Electronics is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €15.12, but it is currently trading at €9.10 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because LPKF Laser & Electronics’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will LPKF Laser & Electronics generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In LPKF Laser & Electronics' case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LPK is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LPK for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LPK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

