LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Investors in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.4% to close at US$251 following the release of its annual results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$10b and statutory earnings per share of US$13.69 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that LPL Financial Holdings is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from LPL Financial Holdings' nine analysts is for revenues of US$11.1b in 2024. This reflects a meaningful 11% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 4.4% to US$14.91. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.99 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$273. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic LPL Financial Holdings analyst has a price target of US$295 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$232. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the LPL Financial Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that LPL Financial Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 11% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 14% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while LPL Financial Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$273, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

