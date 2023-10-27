LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 26, 2023

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $3.74, expectations were $3.59.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mr. Arnold.

Dan Arnold: Thank you, Tanya, and thanks to everyone for joining our call today. Over the past quarter, our advisors continued to provide their clients with personalized financial guidance, on the journey to help them achieve their life goals and dreams. To help support that important work, we remained focused on our mission: of taking care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients. This quarter we continued to see the appeal of our model grow due to the combination of our robust and feature-rich platform, the stability and scale of our industry-leading model, and our capacity and commitment to invest back into the platform. As a result, we continue to make solid progress in helping advisors and enterprises solve challenges, and capitalize on opportunities better than anyone else, and thereby serve as the most appealing player in the industry.

With respect to our performance, we delivered another quarter of solid results, while also continuing to make progress on the execution of our strategic plan. I’ll review both of these areas, starting with our third quarter business results. In the quarter, total assets remained at $1.2 trillion, as continued solid organic growth was offset by lower equity markets. Third quarter organic net new assets were $33 billion, representing 11% annualized growth. This contributed to organic net new assets over the past 12 months of $97 billion, representing approximately a 9% growth rate. In the quarter, Recruited Assets were $31 billion, including $12 billion from Bank of the West and Commerce Bank. Prior to large enterprises, Q3 represents a quarterly record for recruiting.

This outcome was driven by the ongoing enhancements to our model, as well as our expanded addressable markets. Looking at same store sales, our advisors remain focused on taking care of their clients and delivering a differentiated experience. As a result, our advisors are both winning new clients, and expanding wallet share with existing clients, a combination that drove solid same store sales in Q3. With respect to Retention, we continue to enhance the advisor experience through the delivery of new capabilities and technology, as well as the evolution of our service and operations functions. As a result, Asset Retention for the third quarter and over the last 12 months was approximately 99%. Our third quarter business results led to solid financial outcomes of $3.74 of adjusted EPS, an increase of 19% from a year ago.

Let's now turn to the progress we made on our strategic plan. Now, as a reminder, our long-term vision is to become the leader across the advisor-centered marketplace, which, for us, means being the best at empowering advisors and enterprises to deliver great advice to their clients and to be great operators of their businesses. Doing this well gives us a sustainable path to industry leadership across the advisor experience, organic growth, and market share. Now to execute on our strategy, we organize our work around two primary categories: horizontal expansion, where we look to expand the ways that advisors and enterprises can affiliate with us, and vertical integration, where we focus on providing capabilities that solve for a broader spectrum of advisor needs.

Now with that as context, let’s start with our efforts around horizontal expansion. This work involves meeting advisors and enterprises where they are in the evolution of their businesses by creating flexibility in our affiliation models such that we can compete for all 300,000 advisors in the marketplace. As a result, this component of our strategy helps contribute to solid growth in our traditional markets, while also expanding our addressable markets. Now, over the third quarter, we saw strong recruiting in our traditional independent market, adding approximately $13 billion in assets. And as a result of the appeal of our model and the efficacy of our business development team, we maintained our industry-leading win rates while also expanding the breadth and depth of our pipeline.

With respect to our new affiliation models, strategic wealth, employee, and our enhanced RAA offering, we delivered our strongest quarter-to-date, recruiting roughly $5 billion in assets in Q3. Subsequent to launching these models a few years ago, we have continued to enhance their capabilities and thus further differentiate their value. Add to that the growing awareness of these models in the marketplace and that combination is creating more demand from prospective advisors. As a result, we expect to see a sustained increase in growth within our new affiliation models. Next, the traditional banking credit union space continues to be a consistent contributor to organic growth as we added approximately $1 billion of recruited assets in Q3. During the quarter, we also continue to make progress with large enterprises, onboarding Bank of the West and Commerce Bank.

The early feedback from these transitions has been positive as we continue to apply the learnings from previous onboardings to further enhance the experience. Looking ahead, we are confident that our industry-leading onboarding experience match with the expanding appeal of our model positions us well as a compelling alternative in this part of the market. In Q3, we also announced that Prudential Financial would onboard its retail wealth management business to our enterprise platform in the second half of 2024. This milestone reinforces the appeal of our value proposition for enterprises and reflects our commitment to help solve the unique and complex needs of a broad spectrum of institutions. Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the momentum and strong pipelines across the enterprise market.

Now, within our vertical integration efforts, we are focused on delivering a comprehensive platform of capabilities, services, and technology that help our advisors differentiate and win in the marketplace and run thriving businesses. Now, over the past quarter, we continued to make progress across several key fronts on this part of our strategy, including continuing the journey to build a world-class wealth management platform. This work includes evolving and enhancing our advisory platforms through simplified and lowered pricing, enhanced trading capabilities, value-added services like tax management, and the expanded investment choice and flexibility within our UMA platform. These efforts will help our advisors continue to provide more value for the clients in a differentiated and more personalized way.

Now, as an additional part of our vertical integration strategy, we continue to expand and enhance our services portfolio and are encouraged by the evolving appeal of our value proposition and the seasoning of this business. As a result of solid demand in Q3, the number of advisors utilizing our Services Group continued to increase. We ended the quarter with approximately 3,700 active users, up 26% year-over-year. As a reminder, a recent innovation in this portfolio is our Liquidity & Succession solution, which is resonating with existing LPL advisors, where to date, we have deployed approximately $275 million of capital and closed 20 deals. With the benefit of our learnings and insights, we recently began offering this solution to advisors that are external to LPL and are encouraged to see the early interest building.

Finally, this service is also enriching the appeal of our model and by doing so, providing another differentiated solution to support our advisor recruiting efforts. In summary, in the third quarter, we continued to invest in the value proposition for advisors and their clients, while driving growth and increasing our market leadership. As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing on our strategy to help advisors further differentiate and win in the marketplace, and as a result, drive long-term shareholder value. With that, I will turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Audette: Thank you, Dan. And I am glad to speak with everyone on today's call. In the third quarter, we remain focused on serving our advisors, growing our business, and delivering shareholder value. This focus led to strong organic growth in both our traditional and new markets, and we continue to make progress with our Liquidity & Succession solution. In addition, we onboarded Bank of the West and Commerce Bank and are preparing to onboard the wealth management business of Prudential. We accomplished all of this while continuing to invest in our industry-leading value proposition. So as we look ahead, we continue to be excited by the opportunities we have to help our advisors differentiate and win in the marketplace. Now let's turn to our third quarter business results.

Total advisory and brokerage assets were $1.2 trillion, unchanged from Q2, as continued organic growth was offset by lower equity markets. Total organic net new assets were $33 billion, or approximately an 11% annualized growth rate. Our Q3 recruited assets were $31 billion, which included $12 billion from Bank of the West and Commerce. Prior to these large enterprises, this was a quarterly record for overall recruiting, as well as for our new affiliation models, which contributed $5 billion in the quarter. As for our Q3 financial results, the combination of organic growth and expense discipline led to adjusted EPS of $3.74; gross profit was $1.10 billion up $20 million, or 2% sequentially. As for the components, commission advisory fees net of payout were $219 million, up $1 million from Q2.

In Q3, our payout rate was 87.3%, up 60 basis points from Q2 due to typical seasonality in the onboarding of Bank of the West and Commerce Bank. Looking ahead to Q4, a reminder that the production bonus increases throughout the year and is typically highest in Q4, so we anticipate our payout rate will be approximately 88%. With respect to client cash revenue, it was $378 million, down $18 million from Q2 as cash balances declined $3 billion to $47 billion. This marked the smallest quarterly decline we've seen this year. Within our ICA portfolio, the mix of fixed rate balances increased to roughly 65% within our target range of 50% to 75%. Our ICA yield averaged 318 basis points in the quarter, down four basis points from Q2 driven by a decline in floating rate balances.

As for Q4, based on where client cash balances and interest rates are today, we expect our ICA yield to decline by roughly five basis points due to the mix impact of lower floating rate balances. As for service and fee revenue, it was $136 million in Q3, up $13 million from Q2, primarily driven by revenues from our National Advisor Conference and IRA fees. Looking ahead to Q4, we do not have any large advisor conferences and expect seasonally lower IRA fees. Given this, we anticipate service and fee revenue will decline by roughly $10 million sequentially. Moving on to Q3 transaction revenue. It was $50 million, up $3 million sequentially due to increased trading volume. As we look ahead to Q4, we have seen an increase in trading activity in October.

So based on what we have seen to date, we would expect transaction revenue to increase by a couple million sequentially. Now let's turn to our strategic relationship with Prudential. In August, we announced that Prudential will onboard its retail wealth management business onto our platform, including their roughly 2,600 advisors serving approximately $50 billion of client assets. The investments we are making in connection with this relationship would not only help us serve Prudential and their advisors, but also improve the experience for our existing advisors and help unlock a broader opportunity to serve enterprises. With respect to the ongoing earnings benefit from Prudential, we continue to estimate a run rate EBITDA benefit for approximately $60 million once they're onboard.

Looking ahead, we'll continue to provide updates in the progress we're making as we prepare to onboard Prudential. With that said, in terms of the cost transition, we continue to estimate total onboarding and integration costs of roughly $125 million with approximately $20 million expected in Q4. Now, let's turn to expenses starting with core G&A. It was $342 million in Q3, up $5 million from Q2. Looking ahead, given our strong levels of organic growth and the variable costs associated with supporting that growth, we are increasing the lower end of our 2023 core G&A range by $5 million. As a result, we now expect 2023 core G&A to be in a range of $1,350 million to $1,307 million. Moving on to Q3 promotional expense. It was $140 million up $33 million sequentially as we hosted our largest advisor conference of the year during the quarter.

We also incurred roughly $6 million of Prudential related promotional expense in Q3. Looking ahead to Q4, we expect conference spend to decline by approximately $20 million. At the same time, we'll be ramping preparation for Prudential and expect related onboarding and integration costs to increase by roughly $15 million from Q3. So overall, we expect Q4 promotional expense to be flat to down $5 million sequentially. Turning to depreciation on amortization. It was $65 million in Q3, up $7 million sequentially. Looking ahead to Q4, we expect depreciation and amortization to increase by roughly $5 million sequentially. As for interest expense, it was $48 million in Q3, up $3 million sequentially, driven by the impact of higher short-term interest rates on our floating rate debt and increased usage of our revolver.

Looking ahead to Q4, given current debt balances and interest rates, we expect interest expense to increase by approximately $1 million from Q3. Regarding capital management, our balance sheet remains strong. We ended Q3 with corporate cash of $309 million down $16 million from Q2. Our leverage ratio is 1.3 times up slightly from Q2. As for capital deployment, our framework remains focused on allocating capital aligned with the returns we generate, investing in organic growth first and foremost, pursuing M&A were appropriate and returning excess capital to shareholders. In Q3, we allocated capital across our entire framework. We continue to invest to drive and support organic growth, allocated capital to M&A within our liquidity and succession solution, and return capital to our shareholders repurchasing $250 million of shares.

As we look ahead to Q4, we plan to repurchase $200 million of our shares, keeping us on track to execute on our $2 billion authorization over two years. To summarize, our balance sheet is strong and we are well positioned to drive value through our capital allocation framework. In closing, we delivered another quarter of strong business and financial results. As we look forward, we remain excited about the opportunities we see to continue investing to serve our advisors, grow our business, and create long-term shareholder value. With that, operator, please open the call for questions.

