LPL Financial, Inc Advisors Welcome First Hope Wealth Management

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.
·4 min read
·4 min read
In this article:
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the First Hope Wealth Management team from the investment program located at First Hope Bank has joined LPL’s Institution Services platform, aligned with the Independent Network of Consultants & Advisors (INC Advisors), an enterprise that supports LPL-affiliated advisors. The program’s financial professionals reported having served approximately $195 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They were previously affiliated with Raymond James.

Headquartered in Andover, N.J., First Hope Wealth Management offers a wide range of financial services to individuals and businesses, including fee-based comprehensive financial advice as well as estate and trust planning. Senior Vice President and Director of Wealth Management Edward F. Walker, Jr. leads the investment program—which he started 26 years ago—and is joined by fellow financials advisors Daniel Klippel, Sarah Kayal and Steven K. Lyons. Together, this close-knit team has more than 40 years of combined financial services experience.

The LPL and INC Advisors Appeal

Looking to increase efficiency, gain greater product access and receive support from a dedicated institution support team, First Hope Wealth Management turned to LPL and INC Advisors to launch the next chapter of their business. “By aligning with LPL and INC Advisors, we can make use of a wide variety of resources, ones that can help us build our practice and ultimately enhance the way we serve our clients,” Walker said. “We really care about our clients and their financial well-being, so we’re excited to have partners that will help us offer a comprehensive range of retirement and investment services to bank customers, as well as individuals and businesses.”

The fact that INC Advisors is located nearby in Paramus, N.J., was another big draw. “Having a local group by our side to support us will become incredibly useful as we look to expand our books,” Walker said. “Our plans are to expand and grow, and we believe we haven’t even scratched the surface of the scope of work we can do within this great community.”

INC Advisors Founder Richard Dragotta, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Ed, Daniel, Sarah, Steven and the entire First Hope Wealth Management program to our network. As a New Jersey-based organization, we’re looking forward to providing Ed and his team with support on a local level, and to cultivating a strong partnership with them.”

Ken Hullings, LPL senior vice president and head of enterprise and institution recruiting, said, “We extend a warm welcome to the First Hope Wealth Management team and congratulate INC Advisors for growing its network with this experienced group of advisors. We are honored that Ed and his colleagues chose LPL Institution Services as a strategic partner to support their business aspirations. LPL has long been committed to supporting its institutions by providing access to innovative technology, strategic consultative support and dedicated service experience that can help their business stand out and bring value to both their advisors and clients. We look forward to supporting the entire First Hope Wealth Management team in this exciting new chapter.”

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC. Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. First Hope Bank and First Hope Wealth Management are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using First Hope Wealth Management, and may also be employees of First Hope Bank. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of First Hope Wealth Management. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

  • Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency

  • Not Bank Guaranteed

  • Not Bank Deposits or Obligations

  • May Lose Value

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

First Hope Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Shannon Greene
(704) 996-1840
Shannon.Greene@lplfinancial.com


