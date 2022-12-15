U.S. markets closed

LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for November 2022

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.
·4 min read
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for November 2022.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of November were $1.14 trillion, an increase of $49.3 billion, or 4.5%, compared to the end of October 2022.

Total net new assets for November were $5.6 billion, translating to a 6.2% annualized growth rate. This included $0.2 billion of brokerage assets from People's United that onboarded in November. Total net new advisory assets were $3.6 billion, translating to a 7.6% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of November were $62.5 billion, a decrease of $2.7 billion compared to the end of October 2022. Net buying in November was $9.4 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)

November

October

Change

November

Change

2022

2022

M/M

2021

Y/Y

Advisory and Brokerage Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Advisory assets

599.0

569.3

5.2%

620.1

(3.4%)

Brokerage assets

536.9

517.3

3.8%

550.7

(2.5%)

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

1,135.9

1,086.6

4.5%

1,170.8

(3.0%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Net New Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Net new advisory assets

3.6

1.6

n/m

7.1

n/m

Net new brokerage assets

2.0

2.4

n/m

(0.3)

n/m

Total Net New Assets

5.6

4.0

n/m

6.9

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

Organic Net New Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Net new organic advisory assets

3.6

1.6

n/m

7.1

n/m

Net new organic brokerage assets

2.0

2.4

n/m

(0.3)

n/m

Total Organic Net New Assets

5.6

4.0

n/m

6.9

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net brokerage to advisory conversions

0.7

0.3

n/m

1.2

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

Client Cash Balances

 

 

 

 

 

Insured cash account sweep

45.4

46.9

(3.2%)

29.9

51.8%

Deposit cash account sweep

11.5

12.2

(6.1%)

8.5

34.8%

Total Bank Sweep

56.8

59.1

(3.9%)

38.4

47.9%

Money market sweep

3.0

3.1

(4.1%)

11.6

(74.1%)

Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties

59.8

62.2

(3.9%)

50.0

19.6%

Client cash account

2.7

3.0

(9.0%)

1.7

57.8%

Total Client Cash Balances

62.5

65.2

(4.1%)

51.7

20.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net buy (sell) activity

9.4

7.7

n/m

5.5

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market Drivers

 

 

 

 

 

S&P 500 Index (end of period)

4,080

3,872

5.4%

4,567

(10.7%)

Russell 2000 Index (end of period)

1,887

1,847

2.2%

2,199

(14.2%)

Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)

377

308

22.4%

8

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@lplfinancial.com
(617) 897-4574

Media Relations
media.relations@lplfinancial.com
(980) 321-1232

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.


