LQD AUM Drops 1.5%: ETF Flows as of Jan. 31

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

760.64

394,945.76

0.19%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

605.53

36,539.97

1.66%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

492.34

245,761.70

0.20%

IUSB

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

420.73

26,025.74

1.62%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

342.90

13,743.02

2.50%

PAVE

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

302.04

6,041.28

5.00%

SPYD

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

293.64

7,053.35

4.16%

HACK

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

279.40

2,058.57

13.57%

DYNF

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

261.89

2,770.02

9.45%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

246.78

423,408.96

0.06%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,792.96

490,033.87

-0.37%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-515.35

34,890.34

-1.48%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-269.02

63,478.35

-0.42%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-191.69

21,241.66

-0.90%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

-158.31

52,275.88

-0.30%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-149.23

36,349.19

-0.41%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-131.15

55,440.71

-0.24%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-122.79

21,485.54

-0.57%

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

-120.28

26,412.97

-0.46%

VCLT

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-110.35

6,309.88

-1.75%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

5.56

6,758.80

0.08%

Asset Allocation

-49.02

16,980.55

-0.29%

Commodities

-315.86

125,633.40

-0.25%

Currency

308.95

31,519.09

0.98%

International Equity

1,465.38

1,369,803.94

0.11%

International Fixed Income

147.70

172,280.53

0.09%

Inverse

-122.10

13,821.81

-0.88%

Leveraged

-72.57

85,669.66

-0.08%

U.S. Equity

1,461.29

5,097,898.66

0.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

649.20

1,364,900.87

0.05%

Total:

3,478.52

8,285,267.32

0.04%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

