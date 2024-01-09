LQD AUM Surges 2.8%: ETF Fund Flows as of Jan. 8
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,069.33
367,413.00
0.56%
903.77
32,840.68
2.75%
525.53
8,565.57
6.14%
375.48
395,940.89
0.09%
280.81
32,665.46
0.86%
242.40
9,803.80
2.47%
191.53
17,927.02
1.07%
187.85
12,639.42
1.49%
174.00
39,166.72
0.44%
159.63
341,644.21
0.05%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,237.93
480,494.72
-0.26%
-574.48
223,808.86
-0.26%
-332.49
34,143.04
-0.97%
-302.39
57,000.89
-0.53%
-281.94
37,444.02
-0.75%
-280.65
6,738.25
-4.17%
-246.43
3,307.06
-7.45%
-229.74
53,922.77
-0.43%
-192.92
1,950.48
-9.89%
-176.73
78,880.03
-0.22%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-0.33
6,580.82
-0.01%
Asset Allocation
-13.29
16,310.50
-0.08%
Commodities
-277.73
127,932.86
-0.22%
Currency
-1.07
3,534.33
-0.03%
International Equity
-450.77
1,351,428.81
-0.03%
International Fixed Income
273.61
168,498.89
0.16%
Inverse
582.59
15,723.75
3.71%
Leveraged
-1,219.14
76,212.07
-1.60%
U.S. Equity
1,949.13
4,880,239.39
0.04%
U.S. Fixed Income
2,540.57
1,348,872.62
0.19%
Total:
3,383.58
7,995,334.04
0.04%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.