LQD AUM Surges 2.8%: ETF Fund Flows as of Jan. 8

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

2,069.33

367,413.00

0.56%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

903.77

32,840.68

2.75%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

525.53

8,565.57

6.14%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

375.48

395,940.89

0.09%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

280.81

32,665.46

0.86%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

242.40

9,803.80

2.47%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

191.53

17,927.02

1.07%

IWV

iShares Russell 3000 ETF

187.85

12,639.42

1.49%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

174.00

39,166.72

0.44%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

159.63

341,644.21

0.05%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,237.93

480,494.72

-0.26%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-574.48

223,808.86

-0.26%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-332.49

34,143.04

-0.97%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-302.39

57,000.89

-0.53%

MUB

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

-281.94

37,444.02

-0.75%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

-280.65

6,738.25

-4.17%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

-246.43

3,307.06

-7.45%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

-229.74

53,922.77

-0.43%

TNA

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares

-192.92

1,950.48

-9.89%

IWF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

-176.73

78,880.03

-0.22%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-0.33

6,580.82

-0.01%

Asset Allocation

-13.29

16,310.50

-0.08%

Commodities

-277.73

127,932.86

-0.22%

Currency

-1.07

3,534.33

-0.03%

International Equity

-450.77

1,351,428.81

-0.03%

International Fixed Income

273.61

168,498.89

0.16%

Inverse

582.59

15,723.75

3.71%

Leveraged

-1,219.14

76,212.07

-1.60%

U.S. Equity

1,949.13

4,880,239.39

0.04%

U.S. Fixed Income

2,540.57

1,348,872.62

0.19%

Total:

3,383.58

7,995,334.04

0.04%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


