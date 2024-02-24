LQD Had $430M Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 23
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,809.13
491,911.32
0.57%
1,829.94
244,722.88
0.75%
1,760.30
61,907.02
2.84%
501.54
23,450.78
2.14%
404.77
8,594.09
4.71%
353.46
17,327.19
2.04%
342.24
6,993.08
4.89%
324.21
14,961.05
2.17%
298.71
61,715.24
0.48%
260.41
6,407.08
4.06%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-429.82
31,839.18
-1.35%
-226.02
9,462.36
-2.39%
-199.33
22,760.92
-0.88%
-196.51
19,856.91
-0.99%
-177.76
27,570.84
-0.64%
-158.89
107.01
-148.48%
-137.31
11,601.74
-1.18%
-135.16
8,335.33
-1.62%
-131.40
53,929.08
-0.24%
-126.37
815.71
-15.49%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-4.39
6,934.30
-0.06%
Asset Allocation
-1.57
17,096.90
-0.01%
Commodities
-227.00
123,466.46
-0.18%
Currency
-33.06
41,055.61
-0.08%
International Equity
719.29
1,395,519.12
0.05%
International Fixed Income
28.43
173,960.18
0.02%
Inverse
-507.11
14,011.39
-3.62%
Leveraged
985.98
86,997.01
1.13%
U.S. Equity
7,629.36
5,164,598.51
0.15%
U.S. Fixed Income
650.60
1,356,827.28
0.05%
Total:
9,240.53
8,380,466.75
0.11%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.