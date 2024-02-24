Advertisement
LQD Had $430M Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 23

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

2,809.13

491,911.32

0.57%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,829.94

244,722.88

0.75%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

1,760.30

61,907.02

2.84%

VGIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

501.54

23,450.78

2.14%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

404.77

8,594.09

4.71%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

353.46

17,327.19

2.04%

BBEU

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

342.24

6,993.08

4.89%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

324.21

14,961.05

2.17%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

298.71

61,715.24

0.48%

VCLT

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

260.41

6,407.08

4.06%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-429.82

31,839.18

-1.35%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-226.02

9,462.36

-2.39%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-199.33

22,760.92

-0.88%

XLY

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

-196.51

19,856.91

-0.99%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-177.76

27,570.84

-0.64%

NZAC

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

-158.89

107.01

-148.48%

SCHO

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

-137.31

11,601.74

-1.18%

VSS

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

-135.16

8,335.33

-1.62%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-131.40

53,929.08

-0.24%

SOXS

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares

-126.37

815.71

-15.49%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-4.39

6,934.30

-0.06%

Asset Allocation

-1.57

17,096.90

-0.01%

Commodities

-227.00

123,466.46

-0.18%

Currency

-33.06

41,055.61

-0.08%

International Equity

719.29

1,395,519.12

0.05%

International Fixed Income

28.43

173,960.18

0.02%

Inverse

-507.11

14,011.39

-3.62%

Leveraged

985.98

86,997.01

1.13%

U.S. Equity

7,629.36

5,164,598.51

0.15%

U.S. Fixed Income

650.60

1,356,827.28

0.05%

Total:

9,240.53

8,380,466.75

0.11%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

