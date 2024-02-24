LQD Had $430M Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 23

etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)







Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)







ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM Alternatives -4.39 6,934.30 -0.06% Asset Allocation -1.57 17,096.90 -0.01% Commodities -227.00 123,466.46 -0.18% Currency -33.06 41,055.61 -0.08% International Equity 719.29 1,395,519.12 0.05% International Fixed Income 28.43 173,960.18 0.02% Inverse -507.11 14,011.39 -3.62% Leveraged 985.98 86,997.01 1.13% U.S. Equity 7,629.36 5,164,598.51 0.15% U.S. Fixed Income 650.60 1,356,827.28 0.05% Total: 9,240.53 8,380,466.75 0.11%







Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





