U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.12
    +14.03 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,409.49
    +96.96 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,355.90
    +46.52 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.19
    +6.13 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.21
    +1.62 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.24 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    -0.0100 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0480
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,932.51
    +2,420.45 (+5.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.46
    +10.95 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.76
    +2.92 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

LQwD Provides Corporate Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lightning Network focused company, LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) is pleased to provide the following corporate highlights since the Company completed the acquisition of LQwD Financial Corp. on June 9, 2021:

  • advances in the development of the Lightning Network SaaS platform having achieved the milestone of establishing LSP services, payment channels and watchtowers, as well as launching beta testing of the platform;

  • adding highly qualified engineers and strategic advisors to the team, including: Joost Jager, a Lightning Infrastructure Engineer with a M.Sc. in CS and specialization in artificial intelligence; and Roy Sheinfeld, co-founder and CEO of Breez Technology Inc., a privately-held company that combines an LSP, point-of-sale app for merchants, and non-custodial end-user app;

  • the cumulative purchase of over C$3 million worth of Bitcoin at an average price of C$46,000;

  • filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus that when final will allow LQwD to offer and issue up to $50 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination of such securities during the 25-month period that the prospectus is effective; and

  • the grant of 3,325,000 stock options exercisable for a period of five years at a price of C$0.60 per share to various directors, officers, employees and consultants. The stock options will be subject to deferred vesting over two years and is part of LQwD's ongoing strategy of granting stock options to attract and retain talent, as well as motivating its team.

Shone Anstey, LQwD's CEO commented, "We are very pleased with the progress that our team has made since completing the transaction in June. Using our highly skilled in-house team, we are continuing to develop a Lightning Network SaaS platform that enables the set-up of payment channels as a service. LQwD's Lightning Network SaaS platform is at an advanced level of development, with beta testing having commenced in the second half of 2021. We look forward continuing along this growth trajectory and maximizing shareholder value in the process."

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is a solution to mass scaling the usage of Bitcoin for microtransactions globally, dramatically improving upon fees, as well as instant settlement times. The Lightning Network has experienced explosive growth in the past 90-days with node growth doubling and Lightning Network BTC capacity increasing 51.74%. Some well-known companies such as Jack Dorsey's Twitter and Square have expressed their enthusiasm to incorporate Lightning Network into their platforms.

About LQwD Fintech Corp.

LQwD is a Lightning Network focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, LQwD, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lqwd-provides-corporate-update-301368169.html

SOURCE LQwD FinTech Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed 291% Last Month

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 291% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The beaten-down tech and customer support stock soared after it became the latest short squeeze target favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion board. It's been the year of the meme stock, and a surprising number of 2021's best-performing equities owe their incredible performances to short squeezes and meme momentum aided by investing-focused social media communities.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • This Chinese Delivery Leader Is Taking Aim at Didi, Pinduoduo, and Alibaba

    Using its food delivery expertise, this rising services marketplace looks to take a bite out of other huge e-commerce giants.

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update for August 2021

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good for the EV Industry

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Is Pfizer a Buy?

    Most of the headlines over the past two years about Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have involved its vaccine for COVID-19. The stock's value going forward will likely be based more on its other drugs and pipeline. Let's dig in to see if there is enough once we get past COVID-19 to make the stock a good value right now.

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Xi says China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mainland China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland's border with Hong Kong. In a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Xi said China would continue to support the innovation-driven development of SMEs.

  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time I would like to turn the call over to Chris Scott, acting general counsel, who will give us some information about today's call. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding our product development, focus, objectives, strategies, market share demand, and consumer preference for our products, as well as inventory conditions related to our products, growth opportunities and trends, and conditions in our industry in general.