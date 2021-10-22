U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.00
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,485.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,427.50
    -51.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.20
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.10
    +0.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +26.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.35 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6740
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    15.13
    -0.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7700
    -0.2180 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,428.62
    -1,684.06 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.41
    -27.24 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.39
    +33.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

LQwD Upsizes Previously Announced Marketed Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Lightning Network focused company, LQwD FinTech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) ("LQwD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated underwriting agreement to increase the size of its previously announced marketed offering (the "Offering"). The Offering is being conducted by a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead underwriter.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue 20,000,000 Units at a price of C$0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$7,000,000. Each Unit will consist of a common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of C$0.50, subject to adjustment in certain events. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 28, 2021 (the "Closing") and is subject to customary conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").‎

The Company has granted the underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable at any time for a period of 30 days after and including the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 Units on the same terms and conditions of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercisable to acquire Units, Common Shares and/or Warrants (or any combination thereof) at the discretion of the underwriters.

The Units will be offered in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 15, 2021 (the "Prospectus") and in the United States on a private placement basis to "accredited investors" meeting ‎one or more ‎of the ‎criteria in Rule 501(a) of ‎Regulation ‎D ‎under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and to "Qualified Institutional ‎Buyers" pursuant to the registration exemptions provided by Rule ‎‎144A of the U.S. ‎Securities Act‎.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to acquire Bitcoin and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

In consideration for their services, the Company will pay the Underwriters a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering. The Underwriters will also be granted such number of compensation warrants (each, a "Compensation Warrant") as is equal to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Compensation Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Compensation Warrant Share") at an exercise price equal to the issue price of the Units (the "Offering Price") for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to adjustment in certain events. The Company is entitled to designate certain subscribers to be included in the Offering (the "President's List"). The cash fee and Compensation Warrants payable for President's List orders will be reduced to 3.5% and 3.5% respectively.

The Company has applied to list the Common Shares, Warrant Shares and Compensation Warrant Shares issuable pursuant to the Offering on the TSXV. Copies of the Prospectus, following filing thereof, can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and from Canaccord Genuity Corp., 2100, 609 Granville St, Vancouver BC V7Y 1H2. The Prospectus contains important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Units, Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities described herein may not be offered or sold within the "United States" or to, or for the account or benefit of, a person in the "United States" or a "U.S. person" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of LQwD in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding to the Offering generally, the use of the net proceeds thereof, the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and the satisfaction of the conditions of the closing of the Offering, including the receipt, in a timely manner, of required approvals) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE LQwD FinTech Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/22/c0149.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Intel Dives; Snap Crashes On Earnings; Donald Trump SPAC Soars 105%

    Dow Jones futures rose 50 points Friday, as Intel dived and Snap stock crashed on earnings results. The Donald Trump SPAC soared as much as 105%.

  • Insiders Bet Big on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Bulls, take note. We had a rough period, but now the S&P 500 has bumped up to another record high, and the NASDAQ is hovering just below its all-time record. Markets are trending back up after a ‘September swoon,’ giving investors an opportunity to buy in at the start of an upward cycle. But the trick is, how to recognize the stocks that are set to gain? That’s no mean trick, really, as we have a number of headwinds threatening to push stocks back down. For investors looking to find solid return

  • Boston Beer Delivers Mixed Q3 Results; Shares Slip 3.3% After-Hours

    The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) delivered mixed third-quarter results with revenue beating and earnings failing to meet expectations. Weak earnings were driven by temporary costs related to the slower-than-expected hard seltzer growth this summer. Following the news, shares slipped 3.3% in the extended trading session on October 21. The company reported a quarterly loss of $4.76 per share, much worse than the consensus-estimated profit of $4.01 per share. In the prior-year period, SAM posted

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Moderna Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank. The Stock Is Falling.

    Moderna must sustain its Covid-19 vaccine revenue or replace it with another revenue stream to justify the current valuation, an analyst says.

  • 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now With $500

    The best investing alternatives have a solid business model combined with tremendous growth prospects. You'll need nearly half of your initial $500 -- around $220 -- to buy one share of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The obvious opportunity for Nvidia is in gaming.

  • AbbVie and More Companies That Are Expected to Raise Their Dividends

    The financial data firm IHS Markit says the biopharmaceutical company, Visa, and West Pharmaceutical Services are likely to boost their payouts.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Denison Mines, and Enovix Stocks Popped This Week

    Enovix investors will be happy to hear that their stock was the only one of the three to also be "in the green" for Thursday, in particular, tacking on 1.6%. In the case of FuelCell, the fuel-cell industry's eponymous star owed its gains primarily to bullish pronouncements from one of its rivals, Plug Power, which announced last week that hydrogen fuel cells are getting so popular that it expects to record as much as $850 million in sales next year -- and more than triple that number by 2025. Investors are betting that what's good news for Plug will be good news for FuelCell, as well, which, at $3.1 billion in market capitalization, is far smaller than Plug and therefore has more room to grow.

  • Tilray: The Most Attractive Canadian Cannabis Play

    It says something about the sorry state of publicly traded Canadian cannabis companies that despite Tilray’s (TLRY) recent tepid FQ1 results, when measured against its underperforming peers, Jefferies’ Owen Bennett finds some comfort in the display. According to Bennett’s estimates, pro-forma adult-use sequential sales declined from roughly $55 million to $52.6 million, cannabis adj. GM fell QoQ from 44.5% to 43%, and adj. EBITDA margin also exhibited a drop - from 8.7% to 7.6%. Not a good look.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Intel Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Intel stock fell after the company missed sales expectations for the third quarter. The company said notebook volumes were hampered by industrywide component shortages.

  • Moneyman Behind Trump’s Media Company Runs a Firm in Wuhan

    (Bloomberg) -- From a WeWork office in Miami, an obscure financier by the name of Patrick Orlando has become an unlikely power behind what is, for a meme-stock minute, the ultimate MAGA stock: the nascent media company of former President Donald J. Trump.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to S

  • Schlumberger's Q3 Revenue Misses But Sees 'Favorable Conditions,' Halliburton Sees Long 'Upcycle'

    Schlumberger's revenue missed Friday, but it sees "favorable conditions. Fellow oil service provider Halliburton sees a long 'upcycle."