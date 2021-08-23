U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.77
    +41.10 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,373.20
    +253.12 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.98
    +221.32 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.48
    +37.88 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.66
    +3.52 (+5.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +22.20 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.52 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0038 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0108 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7390
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,534.98
    +856.39 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,257.08
    -6.36 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

LRES Acquires Keystone Asset Management

·2 min read

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LRES Corporation, a diversified REO/Asset Management and Valuations company, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Keystone Asset Management, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation. The deal is expected to be completed September 1, 2021, and the joined companies will operate under the LRES Corporation name.

LRES Corporation (PRNewsfoto/LRES Corporation)
LRES Corporation (PRNewsfoto/LRES Corporation)

"The two companies...present a formidable solution to the REO and valuation ecosystems"

"Keystone has been a well-known and respected player in the REO/Asset Management business as well as the appraisal and valuation businesses for over twenty years. We know the management team well and have admired their growth, innovation, and resiliency. It was an easy decision to join forces," said Roger Beane, CEO of LRES.

"Roger and I have talked for a long time about finding a way to align forces," said Jane Hennessy, founder of Keystone. "We are delighted that this acquisition has occurred. LRES brings an additional layer of Tier One delivery capabilities. It is an exciting time for our team."

Ryan Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer of Keystone adds, "Having known the LRES team for many years, I'm extremely excited. The two companies have a lot in common, have had a great working relationship over the years, and present a formidable solution to the REO and valuation ecosystems."

The acquisition of Keystone complements LRES' continued drive to expand its servicing solutions channel and the customers it serves. "Keystone brings with it tremendous talent and technology capabilities," said Mark Johnson, President of LRES. "An exciting byproduct of this union is that we now have a talented team located in the Eastern time zone."

About LRES

Founded in 2001, LRES Corporation provides property valuations, REO asset management, HOA, and commercial trustee solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry.

At LRES, "We Hear You." Our team is committed to delivering superior service and customized, real-world solutions that help our clients effectively manage compliance and financial risks associated with property valuation and mortgage-related assets and drive profitability.

For the latest LRES information, visit the LRES Newsroom at www.lres.com/category/articles/.

Contact Info:
Jill Haro, LRES, 714.520.5737
marketing@lrescorp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lres-acquires-keystone-asset-management-301360755.html

SOURCE LRES Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • Estimating Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) Value After the Latest Dip

    The stock is now below the initial listing price and important psychological support of US$10. We will be examining the latest earnings results and gauging the intrinsic value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

    After a launch in 2010, Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG )became the largest online retailer in South Korea, focusing on the speed of delivery. The company claims 99% of its orders are delivered within 24 hours. Yet, after the IPO debut in March, the stock has been falling steadily, followed by the lackluster earnings reports. Since the company remains unprofitable, shareholders should pay close attention to its cash burn.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • GM orders recall on EVs, JD.com’s record-setting growth, Robinhood’s stock rides a wave of potential

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down some of Monday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;JD.com&nbsp;beating estimates fueled by a record-setting quarterly growth of new users, GM's ordering a recall on all Chevrolet Bolt EVs over battery concerns, and Robinhood seeing a bump in its stock as analysts emphasize the potential of the company’s growth.

  • U.S. economic growth and economic data has been disappointing versus expectations: Expert

    HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Willem Sels&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the possible effects of the Delta variant and Chinese regulations on the equity market and what policy changes to expect from the Fed regarding yields.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Best Buys Now

    Over the past five years, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 by better than 2-to-1, returning 214% to the S&P 500's 103% through Aug. 19, 2021. It's not surprising, really, since the Nasdaq index consists of the 100 largest non-financial stocks on the exchange. While that's helpful in understanding where investors should have looked for winning stocks back then, you want to know which stocks to buy today, ones that will help make the Nasdaq 100 a winning investment over the next five or 10 years.

  • 6 Funds to Maximize Your Income While You're Retired

    Which funds work best during retirement, when you are drawing on your saving accounts for income? Here are six recommended by several financial advisors.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib