LRES Welcomes Natalie Harrison as Director, Vendor Management

·2 min read

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRES Corporation, a provider of real estate appraisals and evaluations, asset management, and commercial trustee services, has expanded its leadership team to include industry veteran, Natalie Harrison, as Director of Vendor Management.

Natalie Harrison (PRNewsfoto/LRES Corporation)
Natalie Harrison (PRNewsfoto/LRES Corporation)

Ms. Harrison oversees the management of LRES' national panel of appraisers and real estate professionals, which includes panel outreach and all aspects of onboarding, management, and profile maintenance.

"I am excited to be a part of the team and to be able to use my experience in REO vendor management to benefit LRES," states Ms. Harrison. "In addition to day-to-day vendor oversight, my goal is to build and strengthen our relationships with our vendor panel so that LRES can provide even greater service to our clients."

"Our ability to provide timely and quality valuations relies heavily upon the strength of our panel. Natalie has been a tremendous addition to the team at a time when the industry is experiencing unprecedented volume," states LRES Senior Vice President of Operations, Jill Haro.

"Natalie has been able to expand our vendor coverage in areas where it had been historically difficult to attract new talent," adds LRES President, Mark Johnson. "Our vendors are our partners, and Natalie fully embodies that LRES mindset."

Ms. Harrison has been in the industry for over 20 years, with the last 10 years at Fannie Mae as an Auction Asset Manager, and prior to that as an REO Sales Asset Manager at Saxon Mortgage.

About LRES

Founded in 2001, LRES Corporation provides property valuations, REO asset management, HOA solutions and commercial foreclosure services for the mortgage and real estate industry.

At LRES, "We Hear You." Our team is committed to delivering superior service and customized, real-world solutions that help our clients effectively manage compliance and financial risks associated with property valuation and mortgage-related assets, and drive profitability.

For the latest LRES information, visit the LRES Newsroom at www.lres.com/category/articles/ and register for email updates.

Contact Info:
Jill Haro, LRES, 714.520.5737
marketing@lrescorp.com

LRES Corporation (PRNewsfoto/LRES Corporation)
LRES Corporation (PRNewsfoto/LRES Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lres-welcomes-natalie-harrison-as-director-vendor-management-301482037.html

SOURCE LRES Corporation

