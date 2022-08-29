LRN Corporation Wins 6 Awards Jointly With Its Clients for Excellence in Compliance Training and Corporate Learning

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance solutions for global business, won six Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in Human Capital Management. The 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.

These wins, all in recognition of client work, acknowledge the collaborative nature of producing excellent training courses to meet the specific needs of an organization. LRN accepts these awards jointly with client partners KFC Corporation; HP, Inc; Elevance Health (formerly Anthem, Inc); SPX FLOW; and J.B. Hunt.

Four Gold award wins:

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning, with KFC (Shift Supervisor Training)

Best Advance in Custom Content, with KFC (Restaurant General Manager Training)

Best Advance in Compliance Training, with SPX FLOW (Interactive Code of Conduct)

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning, with HP ("Inkin Donuts" Cybersecurity Game)

Two Bronze award wins:

Best Advance in Compliance Training, with Elevance/Anthem ("Do the Right Thing" Training)

Best New Hire Onboarding Program, with J.B. Hunt (Final Mile Services Manager Training)

"To win six awards out of six entries is testament to the approach of our instructional design and delivery teams to hit the mark for our clients," said LRN CEO Kevin Michielsen. "I am proud of the innovative—and award-winning—work the team has accomplished, including both the Gold and the Bronze in the single category of Best Advance in Compliance Training."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 31 – February 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference. The wins were announced on Thursday, August 18. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

About LRN Corporation

LRN's mission and purpose is to inspire principled performance and help people around the world do the right thing. Since 1994, LRN has worked to propel organizations forward with the partnership, knowledge, and tools to build ethical culture. More than 1,000 companies and 30 million learners worldwide utilize LRN services and take LRN e-learning courses to help navigate complex regulatory environments and foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. In partnership with LRN, companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. By acting upon shared values, companies and their people find the means to outbehave and outperform. Learn more at https://lrn.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Brandon Hall Group Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Learn more at www.brandonhall.com.

