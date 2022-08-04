U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

LRS SCORES THIRD CRAIN'S FAST 50 RANKING, REPEATS AS A WINNER OF CHICAGO'S BEST AND BRIGHTEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR

·3 min read

Year-over-year growth propels LRS success, talent acquisition and footprint expansion across the greater Midwest and South-Central United States

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced it recently ranked for the third time on the prestigious Crain's Fast 50, and was named a repeat winner of the 2022 Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award.

LRS is named a 2022 winner of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, honoring organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.
LRS is named a 2022 winner of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, honoring organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

The commendations recognize LRS' exponential revenue growth and ability to attract top talent into career opportunities across the Midwest and South-Central United States.

The esteemed Crain's Fast 50 annual ranking recognizes the region's top-performing companies based on year-over-year revenue growth for the preceding five years. LRS, once again the only waste diversion, recycling and portable restroom company to make the list, qualified with a 28.5 percent average run-rate revenue from 2016 to 2021, verified by Crain's.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed on employee communication, work-life balance, education, diversity, recognition and retention.

LRS Vice President of Human Resources Janet Haas said her team  was excited for the recognition, adding: "Awards like this highlight the explosive growth LRS has experienced while attracting and retaining a diverse workforce comprised of top talent, from our drivers to fleet mechanics, post-collections and corporate support teams."

LRS President and Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley said the timing couldn't be better as the company readies for its ten-year anniversary: "We thank Crain's and Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies for the honors, which validate our progress, success and growth trajectory, and cement our standing as one of the sustainability industry's best places to work."

As a 2022 winner of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, LRS has the opportunity to apply for the national Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and winners will be announced this fall.

LRS expanded significantly in 2021, completing 22 acquisitions across the nation's midsection. To-date in 2022, LRS has announced eight acquisitions to complement its explosive organic revenue growth.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, street sweeping, portable restroom rentals, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 65 facilities and thrives on the passion of 2,100 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com. #BeyondWaste

Media Contact:

Jim Engineer
Manager, Corporate Communications
jengineer@lrsrecycles.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lrs-scores-third-crains-fast-50-ranking-repeats-as-a-winner-of-chicagos-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for-301600334.html

SOURCE LRS

