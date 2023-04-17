LS 2 Holdings Limited (Catalist:ENV) Shares May Have Slumped 29% But Getting In Cheap Is Still Unlikely

LS 2 Holdings Limited (Catalist:ENV) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 29% share price drop in the last month. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 58% loss during that time.

Although its price has dipped substantially, LS 2 Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.2x might still make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 11x and even P/E's below 6x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at LS 2 Holdings over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

LS 2 Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 74%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 36% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 1.5% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that LS 2 Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On LS 2 Holdings' P/E

LS 2 Holdings' shares may have retreated, but its P/E is still flying high. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that LS 2 Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for LS 2 Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on LS 2 Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

