U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.82
    -0.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.90
    -14.80 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.27 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0165
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2210
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,083.89
    -262.49 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.40
    +9.58 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

LS Networks Taps Former Meta Fiber Investments Executive as CEO

·2 min read

Randy Brogle, seasoned telecommunications industry leader, to lead growth efforts

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LS Networks, the leading fiber optic provider in the Pacific Northwest, announced today that Randy Brogle, a seasoned telecommunications industry leader with over 25 years of experience, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In his role, Brogle will lead the company's growth plans to invest in the buildout of its fiber network and support the delivery of high-capacity connectivity solutions to transform underserved communities across the region.

Randy Brogle named CEO of LS Networks.
Randy Brogle named CEO of LS Networks.

"Randy has dedicated his entire career to broadband expansion throughout the United States," said Jack Bittan, Executive Chair of LS Networks. "His experience aligns perfectly with the mission at LS Networks to deliver infrastructure that not only offers an essential service to rural communities, but also provides equal access to better jobs, education, and advanced lifestyles that support family, growth, and sustainable communities."

Brogle most recently oversaw the global acquisition and construction of fiber networks to support the apps for Meta. Prior to joining Meta, he served in various general management roles at Hargray Communications (acquired by CableOne) and Zayo Group, overseeing operations, sales, finance and network development for fiber deployments including inner-city, Fiber-to-the-Tower (FTTT), and metro/enterprise networks.

"LS Networks has a long history of helping communities prosper in the Pacific Northwest, and I am excited to join the focused efforts of the team to bridge the digital and social inequality divide," said Brogle. "The organization's emphasis on quality, innovation, and investment in the Pacific Northwest has laid a strong foundation with a 100% fiber network suited to meeting the growing demand for internet speeds. We will build on this foundation and utilize our people and resources to invest in and partner with the communities we serve."

About LS Networks

LS Networks is the only fiber network provider in the Pacific Northwest that delivers connectivity built for the most demanding organizations to businesses in underserved and rural communities. LS Networks' delivers a purpose-built fiber network with the speed, reliability, scale, and performance that today's businesses demand. With more than 7,000 route miles of fiber and speeds up to 100 Gbps, LS Networks' carrier-grade network delivers a robust portfolio of network connectivity services, including internet, ethernet, voice, and data solutions. With a vision to be the most trusted provider through its focus on quality, innovation, and investment in communities, LS Networks is dedicated to the success of its customers. They believe Pacific Northwest communities deserve better and are committed to bridging the gap.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ls-networks-taps-former-meta-fiber-investments-executive-as-ceo-301598475.html

SOURCE LS Networks

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, PayPal, Match Group

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights four stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Caterpillar stock falls after Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • Chipmaker AMD Narrowly Tops Second-Quarter Goals, Gives Light Sales Outlook

    Chipmaker AMD edged above Wall Street's targets for the second quarter but its outlook for the current period was light.

  • Brazil's Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

    (Reuters) -Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign. But none came close to Petrobras's $17 billion payout.

  • Markel reports 2022 second quarter and six-months results

    Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The Company also announced today it has filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • PayPal Stock Climbs On Cost-Cutting, Buyback, New CFO

    PayPal stock climbed after the e-commerce firm reported mixed June-quarter financial results and added $15 billion to its stock repurchase program.

  • Dow Jones Falls Amid Pelosi Taiwan Visit; AMTD Digital Stock Explodes, But Consider This; MPWR Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones fell as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China stock AMTD Digital exploded. Monolithic Power Systems surged.

  • 10 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 strong buy stocks to invest in now according to Reddit. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit. The first half of 2022 was decidedly one of the worst on record in terms of corporate […]

  • Applied DNA Sciences blasts more than 350% higher after initiating validation of monkeypox virus test

    Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. skyrocketed 353.7% higher in very volatile trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said it initiated validation of a monkeypox virus test. Trading volume spiked to 73.1 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 256,450 shares. The stock has been halted no less than 27 times for volatility since the opening bell. The company said if its polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based monkeypox virus test is validated by is subsidiary Applied DN

  • How Much Upside is Left in Energy Transfer LP (ET)? Wall Street Analysts Think 31%

    The consensus price target hints at a 30.7% upside potential for Energy Transfer LP (ET). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Chip Maker AMD Prospers as Rival Intel Struggles

    Advanced Micro Devices reported a sharp increase in quarterly sales, driven by strength in its data-center business where rival Intel has been stumbling, but issued a muted outlook for the current period. The company also issued a subdued outlook for the current quarter, projecting roughly $6.7 billion in sales. Unlike Intel, which cut its full-year outlook last week, AMD maintained its full-year sales outlook despite a weaker overall personal-computer market, citing its strength in other areas.

  • AMTD Digital stock soars since the Chinese stock's July IPO

    AMTD Digital, a Chinese tech firm, is seeing its shares soar ever since its IPO last month.

  • Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

    All eyes last week have been drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter? Not quite, says Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore. “Overall, we expect AMD to deliver a solid print in its first quarter since its Analyst Day and since re-segmenting revenues,” says the 5-star analyst. “While we do still view AMD’s CY2

  • Airbnb stock falls despite steady third-quarter earnings report

    Airbnb shares are moving to the downside despite reporting record-breaking bookings and $2 billion buyback.

  • SoFi stock gains after earnings as revenue beats and losses shrink

    Shares of SoFi Inc. were up nearly 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company beat expectations with its latest results and delivered an upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter.

  • Beyond Meat’s cash burn is putting the stock at risk of falling to $0, warns New Constructs

    Beyond Meat is the latest addition to the list of “zombie stocks” compiled by independent equity research firm New Constructs. The research firm, which uses machine learning and natural language processing to parse corporate filings and model economic earnings, warns that Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has a high risk of declining to $0 a share. “Beyond Meat must dramatically cut costs and lower its cash burn, or it will go bankrupt,” wrote New Constructs CEO David Trainer, in a note released on Tuesday.

  • NLY vs. HASI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    NLY vs. HASI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Why Intel's Recent Bad News Does Not Spell Doom for the Chipmaker

    Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) second-quarter earnings report issued July 28 was a disaster by any measure. The company reported dramatic misses on revenue and earnings and significantly lowered its outlook for the rest of 2022.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

    Since its debut in 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has stood tall as the stock market's health barometer. With the Dow declining as much as 19% from its all-time closing high in 2022, and the S&P 500 producing its worst first-half return in more than 50 years, bargains abound for opportunistic investors. Among these 30 stalwart companies are three Dow stocks that are screaming buys in August.