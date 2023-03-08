U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,865.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,150.00
    -19.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.61
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    -0.23 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    +0.98 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6780
    +0.5870 (+0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,141.67
    -341.35 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.46
    -7.56 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,370.92
    +61.76 (+0.22%)
     

LS Power Selected by the California ISO for San Jose Area HVDC Projects

·3 min read

ST. LOUIS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Independent System Operator ("CAISO") today announced that it has selected LS Power Grid California, LLC, to finance, construct, own, operate and maintain two new projects to support electric reliability in California: the Newark – Northern Receiving Station HVDC Project ("Newark Project") and the Metcalf – San Jose B HVDC Proj­ect ("Metcalf Project").

(PRNewsfoto/LS Power)
(PRNewsfoto/LS Power)

"LS Power is pleased to be selected in CAISO's competitive processes to improve the reliability of the power grid in the San Jose area," said Paul Thessen, President of LS Power Development. "The projects will employ some of the most advanced grid technologies to reliably serve San Jose's growing electric load and support California's energy transition."

CAISO conducted a competitive selection process pursuant to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Order No. 1000 and selected LS Power's proposals from a total of six qualified proposals for the Newark Project and five qualified proposals for the Metcalf Project. These selections represent LS Power's sixth and seventh competitively procured transmission awards by CAISO. CAISO's selection of LS Power is based on a comparative analysis, which identified the sponsor best able to implement the project in a cost-effective, efficient, prudent, reliable, and capable manner over the lifetime of the facility while maximizing overall benefits and minimizing risks.

The Newark Project and Metcalf Project were planned by CAISO to reinforce the electrical grid in and around San Jose, enhance reliability, and increase access to cost-effective, renewable electricity. Each project provides a new high voltage source to the San Jose area with the ability to control power flows via high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations connected to existing substations in the area. The projects are pre-planned for future expansions that can facilitate enhanced power control on the California grid to reliably accommodate future growth.

"LS Power thanks CAISO for its efforts in conducting a thorough, competitive process to achieve cost-efficient transmission solutions to the benefit of electric consumers," Thessen said. "Our team looks forward to collaborating with CAISO, the California Public Utilities Commission, and local communities in advancing these projects together."

About LS Power:
LS Power is a development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed, or acquired more than 46,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired, and battery energy storage projects, of which ~17,000 MW are currently operating. LS Power's Energy Transition Platforms include CPower Energy Management, Endurant Energy, EVgo, Rise Light & Power, and REV Renewables, as well as Waste-to-Energy initiatives. In addition, LS Power developed and operates over 680 miles of high-voltage transmission, with an additional 100+ miles and multiple substations under construction. Across these efforts, LS Power has raised $50 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure. Through 2021, assets under LS Power control avoided 80.67 million metric tons of CO2e, equivalent to nearly 187 million barrels of oil not consumed or over 17.5 million cars taken off the road for one year. For more information, please visit www.LSPower.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ls-power-selected-by-the-california-iso-for-san-jose-area-hvdc-projects-301765217.html

SOURCE LS Power

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Peak-Oil Fears Cast Shadow Over US Supply Outlook as Costs Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- The specter of peak oil that haunted global energy markets during the first decade of the 21st century is once again rearing its head. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Contain’ BeijingMajor

  • Oil stabilises as surprise US crude draw offsets rate hike jitters

    Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Wednesday as industry data showed a draw in U.S. crude oil inventories, after the market tumbled in the previous session on fears more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would hit demand. Brent crude futures for April gained 8 cents to $83.37 per barrel by 0120 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 4 cents to $77.54 a barrel.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepar

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • The Bullish China Reopening Narrative Looks to Be in Serious Doubt

    If one were to read any bullish note on any commodity this year, it all really boils down to a single bullet point: Chinese demand to return! This "hope" or rather wishful thinking is the only reason why most chased oil, copper, and a host of other base metals early this year as money rushed into Chinese markets that had lagged all of last year, once their economies reopened. As China pumped money into the system to stimulate the opening of their economy late in Q4 post ending their zero-Covid strategy, this caused a massive rush to buy anything China related.

  • Intel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • GM and Ford May Be Wishing Tesla Succeeds. Here’s Why.

    Tesla is a disruptive force upending the traditional car business. That isn't all bad for existing industry players.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors

    Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • EIA expects lowest first-quarter natural-gas consumption in 5 years

    The EIA on Tuesday cut its 2023 U.S. natural-gas price forecast and said it expects to see the lowest first-quarter consumption of natural gas in five years.

  • Oil prices posts first loss in 6 sessions after disappointing China import data, Powell’s remarks

    Oil ends lower Tuesday on weaker-than-expected import data from China and remarks from the Fed's chairman that raised the potential for more aggressive interest-rate hikes.

  • China's trade contracts as Western demand weakens

    China’s trade contracted again in January and February as U.S. and European demand weakened in the face of interest rate hikes, adding to pressure on official efforts to revive economic growth following the end of anti-virus controls. China’s global trade surplus for the two months edged up 0.8% over a year earlier to $116.9 billion. Forecasters expected trade to weaken as the likelihood of a recession in Western economies increased following rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to cool economic activity and record-setting inflation.

  • One in seven cars sold globally now is an EV

    Global sales of electric cars increased by around 60% in 2022, surpassing 10 million for the first time, even though car sales broadly were soft last year.

  • Jack Dorsey's Block Reveals Plans for Bitcoin 'Mining Development Kit'

    The company hopes to see developers integrate mining into heating solutions, off-grid mining, home mining, and intermittent power applications.

  • End of Coal Power in Australia Is Spurring a Battery Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s rapid shift from coal-fired power to cleaner alternatives is underwriting a boom in battery projects able to store solar and wind energy.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Contain

  • Crypto’s Banking Problem Is Not Ironic

    The institution of personal banking is incredibly powerful. If we look at crypto exchanges, Silvergate is so well-liked because a) it gives access to banking in the first place and b) Silvergate ran the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN).

  • TotalEnergies (TTE) to Gain From LNG Focus & Diverse Assets

    TotalEnergies (TTE) is poised to gain from its focus on renewable energy and expanding operations in the global LNG market.