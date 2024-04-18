LS Power Is Selling Gas-Fired Plants That Bolster Biggest US Grid
(Bloomberg) -- LS Power LLC is selling a major portfolio of natural gas-fired plants that provide about 5 gigawatts of power to the largest US grid, according to people familiar with the matter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Record Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud Seeding
Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor Costs
The private New York-based energy owner-developer earlier this year began marketing its Granite Energy natural gas portfolio, which supplies the 13-state grid managed by PJM Interconnection, said the people, who asked not to be named because the process is private.
The deal could fetch roughly $2 billion, one of the people estimated based on recent plant purchases and earnings expectations. In PJM, 5 gigawatts is typically enough to serve about 4 million people.
The sale comes as appreciation for gas plants is rising amid surging demand for power. Several portfolios have changed hands as valuations improve and the outlook for profitability improves.
LS Power didn’t respond to a request for comment on the status of the sale. There’s no certainty a deal will go through.
Read More: AI-Driven Power Use Set to Jump 900% in Chicago Area, CEO Says
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
What Really Happens When You Trade In an iPhone at the Apple Store
Aging Copper Mines Are Turning Into Money Pits Despite Demand
Rents Are the Fed’s ‘Biggest Stumbling Block’ in Taming US Inflation
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.