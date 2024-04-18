LS Power Is Selling Gas-Fired Plants That Bolster Biggest US Grid

Naureen S. Malik
1 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- LS Power LLC is selling a major portfolio of natural gas-fired plants that provide about 5 gigawatts of power to the largest US grid, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The private New York-based energy owner-developer earlier this year began marketing its Granite Energy natural gas portfolio, which supplies the 13-state grid managed by PJM Interconnection, said the people, who asked not to be named because the process is private.

The deal could fetch roughly $2 billion, one of the people estimated based on recent plant purchases and earnings expectations. In PJM, 5 gigawatts is typically enough to serve about 4 million people.

The sale comes as appreciation for gas plants is rising amid surging demand for power. Several portfolios have changed hands as valuations improve and the outlook for profitability improves.

LS Power didn’t respond to a request for comment on the status of the sale. There’s no certainty a deal will go through.

Read More: AI-Driven Power Use Set to Jump 900% in Chicago Area, CEO Says

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Ford celebrates Mustang's 60th anniversary with special edition

    Ford will unveil a special edition 60th anniversary package for the Mustang at an event at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wed. April 17 -- the 60th birthday of the Mustang.

  • Cocoa Soars Above $11,000 a Ton as Processing Pace Holds Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures hit a new high in New York — topping $11,000 a metric ton — as the pace of processing in chocolate factories holds up even in the face of a global supply crunch and record prices.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsFigures r

  • Forget Buying a Lottery Ticket: Stake Your Claim in This $1.3 Trillion Jackpot Instead, According to Experts

    Investing in the potential offered by artificial intelligence (AI) is a striking alternative to throwing away money on a lottery ticket.

  • J&J wins trial over Florida woman who claimed its baby powder caused her cancer

    A Florida jury on Thursday concluded that Johnson & Johnson's baby powder talc product did not cause the ovarian cancer of a Florida woman who died in 2019. The lawsuit was brought by family members of Patricia Matthey, a Sarasota County resident who used Johnson's baby powder daily from 1965 until August 2016, when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, according to her family's lawsuit. J&J's Worldwide Vice President of Litigation Erik Haas said the company was vindicated by the jury's decision.

  • Walmart-Backed Ibotta Rises 17% After $577 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ibotta Inc. climbed 17% in its trading debut after the digital marketing software firm and a group of shareholders raised about $577.3 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor Cost

  • Kashkari Says Fed Could ‘Potentially’ Hold Rates Steady All Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve needs to achieve more confidence that inflation is declining before cutting interest rates and could possibly delay such a move until after 2024, said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and La

  • Tesla shares fall as Deutsche Bank flags risks from focus on Robotaxi

    The brokerage's commentary follows Reuters report earlier this month that Tesla decided to cancel its long-promised inexpensive car that investors hoped would drive growth, while continuing to develop Robotaxis on the same vehicle platform. Tesla has been pushing for greater adoption of its full self-driving advanced driver assistance software ahead of unveiling Robotaxi in August. "The delay of Model 2 efforts creates the risk of no new vehicle in Tesla's consumer lineup for the foreseeable future, which would put downward pressure on its volume and pricing for many more years," Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett Recently Cut This Stock From Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio. It Just Dropped 53% In 1 Day. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    The insurer was accused by a short-seller of "extensive" fraud.

  • DJT Stock Jumps. The Truth Social Owner Is Showing Stockholders How to Block Short Sellers.

    An FAQ on the Truth Social owner’s website gave stockholders multiple ways to avoid their shares being lent to short sellers.

  • The Most Active Stock Trader in Congress Is Buying Shares of This Magnificent Stock-Split Stock

    Wall Street's most-prominent stock-split stock of 2024 has been purchased on three separate occasions by a lawmaker who completed over 4,200 trades last year.