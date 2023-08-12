This LS telcom AG (ETR:LSX) Analyst Is Way More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Today is shaping up negative for LS telcom AG (ETR:LSX) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analyst has soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from LS telcom's one analyst is for revenues of €42m in 2023, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 20% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 84% to €0.03 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of €47m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.24 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 24% to €6.50, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 20% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 12% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.1% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that LS telcom's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that the analyst has reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for LS telcom. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from the analyst, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of LS telcom.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for LS telcom going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

