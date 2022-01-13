U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    -1.08 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1461
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1600
    -0.5060 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,877.00
    -992.02 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.65
    -19.92 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

LSI Industries Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call Date

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LSI Industries Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that it will release second quarter fiscal 2022 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsicorp.com. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Call Dial-In:

1-877-407-4018

Conference ID:

13726268

Call Replay:

1-844-512-2921

Replay Passcode:

13726268

A replay of the conference call will be available between January 27, 2022 and February 10, 2022. To listen to a replay of the teleconference via webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsicorp.com.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol LYTS. The Company manufactures non-residential lighting and display solutions. Non-residential lighting consists of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. Display solutions consist of graphics solutions, digital signage, and technically advanced food display equipment for strategic vertical markets. LSI’s team of internal specialists also provide comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The Company employs approximately 1,400 people at 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://investors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Noel Ryan, IRC
720.778.2415
LYTS@vallumadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nio's Stock Is Sinking, but Its New Factory Is on Schedule

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving lower on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's American depositary shares were down about 2.3% from Wednesday's closing price. Nio doesn't own a factory directly; its vehicles are built in a plant owned by a joint venture between it and its manufacturing partner, state-owned automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Wednesday, buying three stocks that are trading 45% to 81% below last year's highs.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • Why Cenntro Electric Group Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) are down roughly 13% as of 1:45 p.m. ET. The company, which was previously known as Naked Brand Group prior to the recent combination with Cenntro, has seen volatile trading since the combination and pivot to the electric vehicle space. Cenntro Electric stock fell after the company published a 13D filing with the Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) outlining ownership stakes in the company and a previously unknown lockup period for a substantial portion of the company's outstanding shares.

  • Beyond Meat is now the most shorted stock in the Russell 1000

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss short-selling data on Beyond Meat stock after the company announced a partnership with KFC to produce plant-based chicken.

  • Bank earnings preview: Analyst details ‘perfect storm’ for strong Q4 execution

    CFRA Research Director Kenneth Leon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upcoming bank earnings and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    No sooner had Rivian recovered (on Wednesday) from the sell-off it suffered when its chief operating officer was reported to have left the company Monday than Rivian promptly sold off again -- Thursday morning. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Rivian stock is down 5.1%. There's no actual news today to explain why Rivian stock might be falling.

  • Here's Why CrowdStrike, Datadog, and MongoDB Were Under Pressure on Thursday

    As of about 2:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were firmly in the red. The Nasdaq was by far the worst performer of the three major indexes, down by 1.7%. Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was down by nearly 5%, while database software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were down by 5% and 8%, respectively.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • 3 mega-cap tech stocks that will gain big as interest rates rise: analyst

    Shopping for some tech bargains ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes? Try these on for size, says one veteran tech analyst.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after record jump in wholesale prices, rise in jobless claims

    U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday as investors considered a fresh read on weekly unemployment claims and wholesale price inflation out of Washington.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Approaches A Potential U.S. Filing?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after filing additional data in the hopes of seeking a U.S. authorization? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

    With this much data creation in the world, many businesses have been built to help store, monitor, and analyze the massive influx. Here's why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are all growing tech stocks worth buying and holding for the next two decades. Businesses receive data from almost every part of their business.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    For investors seeking the strongest possible returns, there has always been a clear path. It involves risk, but the rewards are real. We’re talking, of course, about the outsized gains available in penny stocks, the low-priced equities that can slide under the radar. Historically, these are shares that sold for less than an old English shilling – just pennies. Later, they were defined as stocks selling for less than a one dollar per share; today, they’re the shares priced at less than $5. No mat

  • Fed rate hikes: It's still ‘going to be a risk-on market,’ WealthWise Financial CEO says

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rise in rates and what to expect in 2022 for the market.

  • QuantumScape Is Expanding Beyond Electric Vehicles. It’s a Huge Move.

    QuantumScape looks at applying its rechargeable battery technology into the market for stationary power applications.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]