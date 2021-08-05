LSI Industries to Attend the 41st Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference on August 12

U.S. markets closed

CINCINNATI, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and graphics solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team will attend the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

In conjunction with the event, LSI executives will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Canaccord Genuity salesperson.

The Company intends to post its latest conference presentation materials to the Investor Relations section of its corporate website at www.lsicorp.com after the close of trading Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company traded over the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol LYTS. The company manufactures non-residential lighting and retail display solutions. Non-residential lighting consists of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. Retail display solutions consist of graphics solutions, digital signage and technically advanced food display equipment for strategic vertical markets. LSI’s team of internal specialists also provide comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The company employs about 1,400 people at 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://investors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Noel Ryan, IRC
720.778.2415
LYTS@vallumadvisors.com


