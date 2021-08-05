U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    +0.95 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7700
    +0.3020 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,700.10
    +893.75 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

LSI Industries Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call Date

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LSI Industries Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and graphics solutions, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19, 2021. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsicorp.com. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Call Dial-In:

877-407-4018

Conference ID:

13721147

Call Replay:

844-512-2921

Replay Passcode:

13721147

A replay of the conference call will be available between August 19, 2021 and September 2, 2021. To listen to a replay of the teleconference via webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsicorp.com.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company traded over the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol LYTS. The company manufactures non-residential lighting and retail display solutions. Non-residential lighting consists of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. Retail display solutions consist of graphics solutions, digital signage and technically advanced food display equipment for strategic vertical markets. LSI’s team of internal specialists also provide comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The company employs about 1,400 people at 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://investors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Noel Ryan, IRC
720.778.2415
LYTS@vallumadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the home health and hospice company announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) are falling today, down by 9.7% as of of 12:45 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter results. For fiscal Q2, Maxar posted revenue of $473 million, which represented a 7.7% year-over-year increase that CEO Dan Jablonsky characterized as "solid." Earnings of $0.60 per share were down significantly from the prior-year period's $4.94 in EPS, but only because last year, Maxar sold off its MDA space business, generating a big one-time profit for the company that was impossible to repeat.

  • Why Tilray Is Rallying Today

    What happened? Shares of pot grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are up 4.1% to $14.54 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 4, Tilray's CEO Irwin Simons gave an exclusive interview to cannabis business news outlet New Cannabis Ventures.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Cloudflare Stock Falls As Investors Mull Size Of Earnings, Revenue Beat

    Cloudflare stock fell on its earnings report as profit and revenue topped views but the size of the beat may have disappointed.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Zynga stock drops as outlook overshadows earnings beat, M&A momentum

    Zynga Inc. shares dropped Thursday as the videogame publisher's outlook overshadowed results that topped Wall Street estimates, amid continued M&A momentum and a move to reduce its physical presence in San Francisco.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Selling Roku Now Could Be a Big Mistake

    You should never count your blowout quarters before they hatch, and that seems to fit when it comes to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this week. The pioneer in home streaming posted what seemed to be pretty spectacular numbers after Wednesday's market close.

  • Illumina Offers Beat-And-Raise As The Hunt For Covid Variants Intensifies

    Illumina offered a beat-and-raise quarter late Thursday as the genetic sequencing giant helps track Covid variants. But Illumina stock dipped.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Why Revolve Group Stock Crashed on Thursday

    The company delivered excellent growth last quarter, but post-quarter sales trends likely influenced the stock's sell-off.

  • Why Akebia Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) were soaring 13.5% as of 3:32 p.m. EDT on Thursday. This result was down sharply from $90.1 million in the prior-year period due mainly to lower collaboration revenue but it was in line with the consensus estimate. Investors are likely more excited about the prospects for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for vadadustat in treating anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in both adult patients on dialysis and not on dialysis.

  • Yeti raises outlook, Wayfair retains pandemic sales growth, Fastly outage hurts Q2 earnings

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down more earnings, including Wayfair maintaining the sales growth it gained during the pandemic to top earnings estimates, Yeti beating on Q2 as summer continues to drive purchases, Fastly’s stock tanking after the company’s platform outage hurts its quarterly earnings.

  • Expedia shares fall on larger-than-expected loss, delta-variant uncertainty

    Expedia Group Inc.'s second-quarter gross bookings rose nearly eight-fold year over year and revenue more than tripled as travel rebounded, but its loss was more than expected and the company on Thursday pointed to continued uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic because of the delta variant.