LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will pay a dividend of $0.05 on the 13th of February. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

LSI Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, LSI Industries was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 33.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.24 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.20. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.8% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that LSI Industries has been growing its earnings per share at 59% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

LSI Industries Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for LSI Industries that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is LSI Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

