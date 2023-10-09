LSI Industries' (NASDAQ:LYTS) investors will be pleased with their enviable 329% return over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) which saw its share price drive 269% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 31% gain in the last three months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, LSI Industries became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the LSI Industries share price is up 113% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 36% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 29% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how LSI Industries has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for LSI Industries the TSR over the last 5 years was 329%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that LSI Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 102% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 34% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that LSI Industries is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

