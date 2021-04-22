LSI Industries Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CINCINNATI, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, “LSI” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor/outdoor lighting and graphics solutions, today announced results for the third quarter fiscal 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Summary

Net Sales of $72.2 million, growth of 2% versus prior year

Net Income of $1.5 million; EPS of $0.05 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million, compared to $1.6 million in prior year period

Free cash flow of $10.6 million versus $3.5 million prior year



For the three months ended March 31, 2021, LSI reported year-over-year growth in net sales, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow. LSI reported GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share in the fiscal third quarter, versus $1.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share in the prior period. The Company’s prior year fiscal third quarter results included a non-recurring, pre-tax gain of $3.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, resulting from the sale of the North Canton, Ohio facility. Fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $4.4 million, an increase of $2.8 million when compared to the prior year period.

LSI generated free cash flow of $10.6 million for the quarter, increasing its total cash and equivalents to $23.5 million as of March 31, 2021. On March 30, 2021, LSI extended the maturity of its revolving credit facility from March 2022 to March 2026 and increased total availability by $25 million to $100 million. As of March 31, 2021, LSI had cash and total availability on its credit facility of $23.5 million and $100 million, respectively. The Company had no long-term debt at the end of the quarter.

The Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable May 11, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

Management Commentary

James A. Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We reported positive year-over-year growth in net sales during the third quarter despite the lingering effects of the pandemic and weather-related disruptions that occurred in the period. Our team has continued to respond to changing market conditions, as the first two months of the quarter were sluggish but followed by a stair-step increase in market activity for March, allowing us to enter the fiscal fourth quarter with increased momentum. These efforts are reflected in our strong third quarter results, as gross margin, adjusted net income, operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA all improved when compared to the prior year.

Our Graphics segment sales increased by 20% versus the prior year quarter, with positive activity across multiple market verticals. Our $100 million digital program with a major QSR customer is progressing as forecasted and is anticipated to operate at current levels for the next twelve months. We have over 4,000 site installations remaining on this program, with the outdoor program scheduled through June 2022. The $25 million indoor phase of the program is expected to begin in fiscal 2022. Separately, we continue to evaluate potential applications for our digital technology solutions, including discussions with a national pharmacy retailer on an innovative “secure kiosk” pilot program which utilizes concepts from solutions we have deployed with our QSR customers.

Sales in the petroleum/c-store vertical were adversely impacted by six days of lost production during February, as inclement weather in Texas resulted in regional utility outages impacting our Houston manufacturing facility. Program backlog within the vertical remains strong, as are design requests for potential new programs. We continue to see increasing renovation opportunities in the grocery vertical, with customers focusing on higher-end features and finishes throughout the store interior, including architectural and dimensional signage, lighting and décor elements.

Our increased focus on providing comprehensive program management solutions to our customers continues to generate growth. The Program Management team manages complex, multi-site construction, engineering and branding projects that must be aligned with our clients’ corporate identity standards, providing an in-depth, custom, turn-key solution. This team is engaged with our large QSR program and is working with the nation’s largest petroleum/c-store chain on project activity across the country. Program Management fiscal year-to-date sales have increased over 50%, while project commitments continue to increase.

The Lighting segment continues to recover, with sales down 7% when compared to prior year. The sales gap versus prior year continues to narrow, having improved each quarter of the current fiscal year. Sales in the third quarter, which is historically the slowest quarter of the year, increased sequentially from Q2. We have experienced a sizeable uptick in project quote activity in the Northeast and Northwest regions of the country as businesses reopen and construction activity resumes. Distributors who reduced inventory levels significantly during the peak of the pandemic are also beginning to restock inventory in anticipation of improving market demand.

In collaboration with our independent sales agency partners, LSI is the exclusive lighting provider to a large regional petroleum/c-store chain whose differentiated concept is generating rapid growth of new sites. We provide the complete indoor and outdoor lighting solution for these large sites, including area lighting, canopy lighting, wall packs, poles and controls as required. Our customers value LSI’s turnkey solution, one that fully integrates product procurement, customer service and technical support capabilities under one umbrella.

The Lighting adjusted gross margin rate was 31% for the quarter, or 530 bps above prior year. This improvement reflects our continued focus on the entire lighting model, including higher value applications, price management, new and cost reduced products and supply chain and operations productivity. Adjusted operating income for the Lighting segment was more than triple prior year levels in the third quarter.

In March, we amended and extended our bank financing agreement, providing us with increased balance sheet optionality to more actively pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

To date, we have been successful in aligning our cost structure to demand levels, navigating various global supply chain challenges while continuing to make critical investments. I am confident the business is positioned to capitalize on improving market conditions as we transition into the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022.”

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

March 31

Nine Months Ended

March 31

(Unaudited) 2021 2020 % Change (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 % Change $ 72,204 $ 71,010 2% Net Sales $ 218,597 $ 242,088 -10% 2,096 2,631 n/m Operating Income as reported 6,984 11,230 -38% 415 (103 ) Stock compensation expense 1,317 494 - 19 Severance costs 21 73 - (3,055 ) Restructuring and plant closure costs (gains) 3 (7,367 ) $ 2,511 $ (508 ) NM Operating Income (Loss) as adjusted $ 8,325 $ 4,430 88% $ 1,472 $ 1,861 -21% Net Income as reported $ 5,670 $ 8,079 -30% $ 1,830 $ (1,074 ) NM Net Income (Loss) as adjusted $ 6,447 $ 2,265 NM $ 0.05 $ 0.07 -24% Earnings per share (diluted) as reported $ 0.21 $ 0.31 -33% $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) NM Earnings (Loss) per share (diluted) as adjusted $ 0.24 $ 0.09 NM





(amounts in thousands) March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 Working Capital $ 61,097 $ 51,209 Total Assets $ 197,094 $ 172,263 Long-Term Debt $ - $ - Other Long-Term Liabilities $ 10,719 $ 11,914 Shareholders' Equity $ 131,070 $ 125,700

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Results



Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $72.2 million, up 2% from the three months ended March 31, 2020 net sales of $71.0 million. Lighting Segment net sales of $45.7 million decreased 7% and Graphics Segment net sales of $26.5 million increased 20% from last year’s third quarter net sales. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1.5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $1.9 million or $0.07 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Earnings per share represents diluted earnings per share.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 Results

Net sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 were $218.6 million, down 10% from the nine months ended March 31, 2020 net sales of $242.1 million. Lighting Segment net sales of $136.3 million decreased 18% and Graphics Segment net sales of $82.3 million increased 8% from last year’s net sales. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was $5.7 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $8.1 million or $0.31 per share for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Earnings per share represents diluted earnings per share.

Balance Sheet



The balance sheet at March 31, 2021 included current assets of $116.4 million, current liabilities of $55.3 million and working capital of $61.1 million, which includes cash of $23.5 million. The current ratio was 2.1 to 1. The balance sheet also included shareholders’ equity of $131.1 million and no long-term debt. It is the Company’s priority to continuously generate sufficient cash flow, coupled with an approved credit facility, to adequately fund operations.

Cash Dividend Actions

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share in connection with the third quarter of fiscal 2021, payable May 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 3, 2021. The indicated annual cash dividend rate is $0.20 per share. The Board of Directors has adopted a policy regarding dividends which provides that dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors in its discretion based upon its evaluation of earnings both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, cash flow requirements, financial condition, debt levels, stock repurchases, future business developments and opportunities, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes adjustments to GAAP operating income, net income and earnings per share for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. Operating income, net income and earnings per share, which exclude the impact of stock compensation expense, severance costs and restructuring and plant closure costs (gains), are non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we believe they are not representative of the ongoing results of operations of the business. Also included in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures, including Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA) and Free Cash Flow. We believe that these are useful as supplemental measures in assessing the operating performance of our business. These measures are used by our management, including our chief operating decision maker, to evaluate business results, and are frequently referenced by those who follow the Company. These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations, in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with our results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Therefore, these measures should be used only to evaluate our results in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to net income and earnings per share reported for the periods indicated along with the calculation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31 March 31 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Diluted

EPS Diluted

EPS Diluted

EPS Diluted

EPS Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income $ 1,472 $ 0.05 $ 1,861 $ 0.07 Net Income as reported $ 5,670 $ 0.21 $ 8,079 $ 0.31 314 0.01 (86 ) - Stock compensation expense 1,012 0.04 373 0.01 - - 16 - Severance costs 17 - 60 - - - (2,565 ) (0.10 ) Restructuring and plant closure costs (gains) 2 - (5,788 ) (0.22 ) 44 - (300 ) (0.01 ) Tax impact due to the change in the estimated annual tax

rate used for GAAP reporting purposes (254 ) (0.01 ) (459 ) (0.02 ) $ 1,830 $ 0.07 $ (1,074 ) $ (0.04 ) Net Income (Loss) adjusted $ 6,447 $ 0.24 $ 2,265 $ 0.09 NOTE: All adjustments are net of tax except for the adjustment of the tax impact from the change in the estimated annual tax rate





Three Months Ended

March 31 (Unaudited; In thousands) Nine Months Ended

March 31 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change $ 2,096 $ 2,631 -20% Operating Income as reported $ 6,984 $ 11,230 -38% 1,920 2,080 Depreciation and Amortization 5,943 6,631 $ 4,016 $ 4,711 -15% EBITDA $ 12,927 $ 17,861 -28% 415 (103 ) Stock compensation expense 1,317 494 - 19 Severance costs 21 73 - (3,055 ) Restructuring and plant closure costs (gains) 3 (7,367 ) $ 4,431 $ 1,572 NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,268 $ 11,061 29% Three Months Ended

March 31 (Unaudited; In thousands) Nine Months Ended

March 31 Free Cash Flow 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change $ 11,217 $ (3,806 ) NM Cash Flow From Operations $ 24,634 $ 17,097 44% 7,700 Proceeds from Sale of Fixed Assets - 20,032 (637 ) (419 ) Capital Expenditures (1,517 ) (1,538 ) $ 10,580 $ 3,475 NM Free Cash Flow $ 23,117 $ 35,591 -35%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Three Months Ended

March 31 Nine Months

Ended March 31 (Unaudited) 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 $ 72,204 $ 71,010 Net Sales $ 218,597 $ 242,088 54,112 54,834 Cost of Products Sold 162,519 183,558 - 11 Severance Costs 5 11 - 223 Restructuring Costs 3 758 18,092 15,942 Gross Profit 56,070 57,761 15,996 17,032 Selling and Administrative Costs 49,070 55,045 - 8 Severance Costs 16 62 - (3,729 ) Restructuring Costs (Gains) - (8,576 ) 2,096 2,631 Operating Income 6,984 11,230 43 642 Other Expense (Income) (197 ) 633 52 128 Interest Expense, net 171 792 2,001 1,861 Income Before Taxes 7,010 9,805 529 - Income Tax 1,340 1,726 $ 1,472 $ 1,861 Net Income $ 5,670 $ 8,079 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,771 26,301 Basic 26,642 26,250 27,727 26,623 Diluted 27,352 26,423 Earnings Per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.31 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.31

Condensed Balance Sheet

(amounts in thousands) March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 Current Assets $ 116,402 $ 85,858 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 24,152 26,535 Other Assets 56,540 59,870 Total Assets $ 197,094 $ 172,263 Current Liabilities $ 55,305 $ 34,649 Long-Term Debt - - Other Long-Term Liabilities 10,719 11,914 Shareholders' Equity 131,070 125,700 $ 197,094 $ 172,263



