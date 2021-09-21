U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.43
    +9.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,090.11
    +119.64 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,766.36
    +52.46 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.27
    +4.07 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.16
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.80
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.32 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2900
    -0.1300 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,769.09
    -1,155.08 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,071.68
    +7.83 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.26
    +74.35 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

LSO Medical Announces CE Approval of Next-Gen LUMESEAL Laser for Treatment of Varicose Vein.

·2 min read

LUMESEAL® Adds SnakeBack® to Enhance Ease-of-Use and Control

LILLE, France, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- LSO MEDICAL SAS, international leader in vascular laser therapies, announced today the CE Approval of its newest generation EVLT SnakeBack® assisted system, the LUMESEAL® laser platform. Designed to enhance ease-of-use and to provide greater precision and control throughout the procedure, Lumeseal is announced as the successor of the efficient and widely used ENDOTHERME 1470 platform.

LSO Medical Logo
LSO Medical Logo

The third-generation laser system incorporates the same 1470nm laser design combined with the RINGLIGHT® fibers range design which has shown superior performance and clinical evidence compared to other alternative configurations. In addition, LUMESEAL® incorporates the last patented innovation of the company: the SnakeBack® technology. SnakeBack® is a tensionless assisted pullback system, able to plan, apply and monitor energy profiles delivery into the vein. Based on its assisted pullback feature, and its laser driver interface, the full integration of SnakeBack® together with the BackReflection features of Endotherme 1470 allows a total supervision of the vein occlusion, while maintaining the usual touch feel feedback during procedure.

"The integration of SnakeBack® technology on LUMESEAL® is a big step forward for the development of the technique. Beyond its direct impact on enhancing the reproducibility and comfort of laser delivery, the LUMESEAL® platform allows us to assess further improvements in the EVLT technique (new wavelengths, applicators, ...) "says M. Rochon, LSO Medical CEO.

Limited commercial release due to the international shortage around the semiconductor is planned for the fall with a full launch anticipated in early 2022.

About LSO Medical

With more than 20 years' experience, the French company LSO Medical is a key player in the design, production and marketing of innovative medical laser systems.

Constantly aiming at exploiting and bringing technological innovations to doctors and their patients, LSO Medical is today one of the world leaders in the endothermic laser technique.

Contact

To learn more about the laser LUMESEAL® and/or the SnakeBack® technology: contact@lsomedical.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630879/LSO_Medical_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lso-medical-announces-ce-approval-of-next-gen-lumeseal-laser-for-treatment-of-varicose-vein-301381636.html

SOURCE LSO Medical

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/21/c1683.html

Recommended Stories

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • Why Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) were plunging 26.3% as of 3:39 p.m. EDT on Monday. The big decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on studies evaluating rusfertide. Protagonist was testing the drug in a phase 2 study targeting treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Up 17% Today

    Orally administered treatments of COVID-19 infections are coming into focus as vaccine stocks lose their luster.

  • MDXG: Unexpected Results Call for a Revision

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:MDXG READ THE FULL MDXG RESEARCH REPORT Topline Results from Phase IIb KOA and Phase III PF On September 13, 2021, MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) reported results from its Phase IIb Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) study and topline results from its Phase III Plantar Fasciitis (PF) study. Six-month efficacy data from the Phase IIb KOA study interim results did not meet

  • Is Now the Time to Ditch Pharma Stocks?

    With drug pricing reform on the horizon, investors may want to analyze their allocation.

  • Covid Vaccine Leads To Antibodies In Children — Here's Why BioNTech, Moderna Fell

    Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their Covid vaccine led to a robust antibody response in young children, but the vaccine stocks toppled.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q4 2021

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • J&J Says Its Booster Shot Works, but Its Vaccine Remains Effective Without a Second Dose

    A dose two months after the first shot of its vaccine offered 75% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 globally, and 94% protection in the U.S.

  • Why AstraZeneca and Surface Oncology Rose Today

    The pharmaceutical giant reports encouraging results from a late-stage ES-SCLC trial of blockbuster cancer treatment Imfinzi.

  • Here's Why Everyone's Talking About AstraZeneca Right Now

    The company's next-generation treatment for breast cancer could become the new standard of care.

  • Daughter Blames Tucker Carlson's Misinformation For Playing A Role In Dad's COVID-19 Death

    The 45-year-old father of two had no underlying health conditions.

  • The Stock Market Is Tanking. These 5 Stocks Are Not.

    Fears of contagion over China’s indebted property market sent U.S. markets tumbling on Monday as investors piled out of some of the riskier stocks. The final decision from the Food and Drug Administration on Covid-19 booster shots is expected later this week and while most of the makers of antiviral treatments received a shot in the arm on Wall Street Monday Atea Pharmaceuticals (ticker: AVIR) stood out with a 13% jump.

  • Novartis buys gene therapy firm Arctos Medical in vision loss treatment push

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday it has bought gene therapy specialist Arctos Medical for an undisclosed amount, aiming to boost its efforts to find treatments for severe vision loss. Arctos's technology is a potential way to treat inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) and other diseases that involve photoreceptor loss, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Existing gene therapy treatments aim to correct a specific gene, so only a small number of patients can benefit, Novartis said.

  • 3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

    The FDA rejected booster shots for the general population, while recommending them for 'high-risk' individuals Monday.

  • If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

    Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this produ

  • I Got a ‘Mild’ Breakthrough Case. Here’s What I Wish I’d Known.

    The reality is breakthrough cases are becoming more common.

  • AstraZeneca to invest $360 million in Irish drug manufacturing site

    The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, which completed its $39 billion purchase of rare disease drugs maker Alexion in July, has a large portfolio of treatments for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and a COVID-19 vaccine, with several drugs under trials. "The future manufacturing of APIs for our medicines includes compounds with highly complex synthesis ... This significant investment will ensure the AstraZeneca supply network is fit for the future," said Pam Cheng, head of AstraZeneca's operations and IT.

  • Andy Murray says he will 'always be there on the phone' to help Emma Raducanu - if she wants his advice

    Andy Murray says he will "always be there on the end of the phone" for Emma Raducanu - but he will not "wade in" with advice as he knows how annoying it can be.

  • This Idaho ICU doctor’s touching message went viral. Here’s what he told his coworkers

    “I certainly didn’t intend for it to go any further than our immediate staff.”

  • White Striping Disease Hits 99% of U.S. Supermarket Chicken, Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten years ago, the poultry muscle disease known as white striping was almost nonexistent. Now, the fat-boosting ailment shows up in 99% of U.S. store-brand chickens, according to a Humane League study to be released Monday.The animal-welfare nonprofit conducted an investigation in 29 states that found the affliction in virtually all grocery-store-brand chickens sampled. The illness is driven by the extreme conditions of factory farming, which turbocharges the raising process to a