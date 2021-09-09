U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

LSQ Accelerates Market Growth, Names Shah CRO

·2 min read

Industry veteran will lead growth of LSQ's unified working capital platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LSQ, a leading provider of technology-driven working capital solutions, announces the promotion of Vikas Shah to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Shah will lead the continued growth of LSQ's working capital management platform, LSQ FastTrack®.

Vikas Shah
Vikas Shah

"As we have grown over the past year with our accounts payable finance solutions, we've learned a great deal about our customers and their needs," said LSQ CEO Dan Ambricio. "We learned there is no one-size-fits-all solution and that drove us to integrate our supply chain finance, dynamic discounting and accounts receivable financing solutions into a single, unified platform.

"Unifying our go to market efforts will better serve our customers and I am excited to have Vikas lead the continued growth."

Shah, an alumnus of University of California, Berkeley, has been with LSQ since 2020 and previously led the company's supply chain finance solution. Prior to joining LSQ, Shah led sales, business development, product management and marketing at high-growth fintech and SaaS companies, including Xeeva, Taulia, and SuccessFactors SAP.

"LSQ is poised for tremendous growth," Shah said. "Our platform, working capital financing solutions and 25 years of data, credit and risk management experience puts us in a unique position that no one else in the market can match. LSQ is driving innovation by providing better insights, transparency into cash flow and flexible financing options for businesses of all sizes. I'm honored to be able to work with such a great team and I know together we can create even more opportunities and solutions to help our partners, customers and sellers succeed."

To continue the growth trajectory, LSQ is hiring a number of positions in sales, business development, marketing, operations, product management, capital markets, and engineering.

About LSQ | lsq.com

LSQ has been deploying working capital for 25 years, delivering more than $25 billion to thousands of small, medium and large enterprises. LSQ's breadth and depth of experience across a broad range of industries enables us to deliver value beyond capital. From manufacturing, energy, utilities and high tech to healthcare, retail and professional services firms, LSQ delivers a unified platform for working capital management that can deliver optimized liquidity and cash flow management for any company. Learn more about our working capital solutions at www.lsq.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lsq-accelerates-market-growth-names-shah-cro-301372612.html

SOURCE LSQ Funding

