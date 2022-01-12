U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,743.67
    +30.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,383.51
    +131.49 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,294.56
    +141.12 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.09
    +9.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    +0.92 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.70
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.29 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0053 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    -0.0160 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3694
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9060
    -0.4040 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,860.11
    +1,957.65 (+4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.80
    +34.48 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.05
    +69.68 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

LSQ Sees Significant Platform, Product and Partnership Growth in 2021

·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For LSQ, a leading provider of technology-driven working capital finance and payments solutions, 2021 represented a year of significant platform, technology and partner growth and the company is entering 2022 riding a wave of momentum for future expansion.

Platform Growth
In 2021, LSQ FastTrack® more than tripled the number of customers (both supply chain finance buyers and sellers and accounts receivable finance clients) on the platform. In all, those customers processed nearly one million invoices totaling more than $5 billion through FastTrack.

"We are extremely proud that so many new companies came on board this year and trust us to help them meet their working capital and payments needs," said Vikas Shah, LSQ's Chief Revenue Officer. "LSQ is experiencing strong market demand as every business is thinking about embedding finance to strengthen their customer, supplier and partner relationships.

"This has become a must have in today's credit environment."

Product and Data Innovation
During 2021, LSQ launched a new version of its FastTrack platform to improve core functionality, security and user experience. Key improvements included the addition of sophisticated business unit segmentation, comprehensive payment automation, and enhanced credit-decisioning and risk-management capabilities.

Partnership Growth
A key new partnership with Esker and the deepening of an existing integration as a major accomplishment for LSQ in 2021. By embedding LSQ FastTrack into Esker Pay platform, customers can seamlessly implement working capital and terms and cash management solutions with minimal training for buyers and suppliers.

In 2021, LexisNexis CounselLink FastTrack doubled the number of customers using the platform. CounselLink FastTrack was launched in 2020 to help companies meet their working capital needs and lower legal spend.

"While it presented a number of challenges, 2021 ended up being marked by significant growth for LSQ and LSQ FastTrack across our platform, bank and broker ecosystem and services we offer to our clients," said Dan Ambrico, CEO of LSQ. "The strides we made in 2021 have put us in prime position to further assist with companies' working capital and payments needs in 2022."

To learn more about LSQ's 2021 highlights, please visit our blog.

About LSQ | lsq.com
LSQ has been deploying working capital solutions for more than 25 years, delivering more than $25 billion to thousands of small, medium and large enterprises. LSQ's breadth and depth of experience across a broad range of industries enables us to deliver value beyond capital. From manufacturing, energy, utilities and high tech, to healthcare, retail and professional services firms, LSQ delivers a unified platform for working capital and payments management that can deliver optimized liquidity and cash-flow management for any company. Learn more about our working capital and payments solutions at www.lsq.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lsq-sees-significant-platform-product-and-partnership-growth-in-2021-301459545.html

SOURCE LSQ Funding

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Still a Worthy Investment?

    St. James Investment Company, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its fourth-quarter letter, the fund talked about the FAAMG stocks, the economic downturns and highlighted the market’s subsequent recovery, and included other significant events during the previous quarter. Spare some time […]

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Immuron stock rockets after funding by U.S. DoD of new research agreement

    Shares of Immuron Ltd. rocketed 49.6% in active premarket trading Wednesday, after the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company said it received an award of AUD$6.2 million ($4.5 million) from the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate Travelan for military use. Trading volume spiked to 1.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 60,500. The award is aimed at testing the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan for the treatment of moderate to severe diarrhea upo

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • GameStop needs to get it together already: analyst

    GameStop's new management has to step up its game, says one of the few Wall Street analysts who still cover the retailer of physical video games.

  • Bitcoin gains, but crypto braced for more selling with 'no time for optimism'

    "It certainly is not a time for optimism in the short run," a crypto analyst told Yahoo Finance.

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    This stock is off to a rough start in 2022 as growth stocks have been hammered by a more hawkish Federal Reserve amid rising inflation. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) finished 2021 up over 300% for the year. There is no doubt that CrowdStrike has made great strides and is growing fast; however, there are three main reasons the stock will decline from here.

  • Why Shares of Viatris Fell 27.8% in 2021

    The company, formed by the merger of Mylan and the Upjohn division of Pfizer, has underwhelmed investors.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Intuitive Surgical provides upbeat revenue outlook, even in face of COVID-19 resurgence

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. eased 0.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the minimally invasive care company provided an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue outlook, amid strength in its instruments and accessories business and as the COVID-19 resurgence impacted results. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of "approximately" $1.55 billion, up 17% from a year ago and above the FactSet consensus of $1.51 billion. Instruments and accessories revenue is expected to increase 13% t

  • Why LendingClub Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of peer-to-peer lending platform LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shot 11.3% higher today as of market close. Zooming out a bit, though, LendingClub has rallied an incredible 117% in the last year as its multiyear makeover starts to pay off. The Federal Reserve has indicated its accommodative monetary policy to keep the economy in recovery mode during the pandemic is going to get rolled back in 2022 perhaps at a faster pace than originally thought.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • The yield curve is no longer sending a ‘don’t worry be happy’ signal, warns bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach unveils his predictions for the year ahead. U.S. stocks are expensive and watch our for recession, he warns.