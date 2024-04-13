Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tours BSU, discusses child tax credit during Bemidji visit

Apr. 12—BEMIDJI — Prompted by recent events and initiatives,

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

and staff members spent their Thursday as Bemidjians.

Starting off at Bemidji City Hall, Flanagan and local leaders congregated in the council chambers to discuss

the state's child tax credit

and encourage Minnesotans to apply for a refund.

The credit was introduced for tax year 2023 and qualifies families for up to $1,750 per child with the average credit per family totaling $2,508. Such a credit was introduced as a means to provide greater economic stability for families, Flanagan noted.

"Growing up in my family, programs like this helped us tremendously," Flanagan said. "I understand how important it is for Minnesotans to receive the support they need, but also deserve. And $2,500 can make a world of difference for families when there is a flat tire, emergency medical bill or your child's shoe size goes from a five to a seven within a two-month period."

Throughout the current tax season, $458 million has been credited to families through the child tax credit, affecting 366,000 children. As part of a broader statewide tour, Flanagan and Gov. Tim Walz found it important to inform communities that they may be eligible.

"There are over 300,000 Minnesota families who are eligible for a child tax cut and we want to make sure that 100% of families take advantage of this program who are eligible for it," she added.

With Tax Day quickly approaching on April 15, Minnesotans have the option to file their taxes under extension using

form 4868,

which extends the filing deadline to Oct. 15. Flanagan noted plans to offer the child tax credit in future years, as well.

"We need a big team with diverse perspectives and leadership to make sure that folks across the state of Minnesota, but especially in this region, know about the credit," Flanagan said. "This tax season is really a marathon and we are about to hit mile 26."

Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart stated that the child tax credit could cut child poverty by one-third and lead to other outcomes throughout the state.

"We have a vision to make Minnesota the best state for kids in the entire nation and with that, setting a huge goal of completely eliminating child poverty in Minnesota," Marquart said. "We know that if we do that, we have such huge benefits — not only lifting families out of poverty — for the state overall in terms of higher educational achievement, a stronger workforce, better economy, better health care outcomes and social justice outcomes."

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince,

Leech Lake Nation

Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. and

Red Lake Nation

Secretary Sam Strong also shared remarks before their time at city hall concluded.

"Both in the city of Bemidji and the state of Minnesota, we know that families have really had some challenges the last couple years whether it's been inflation, child care or housing costs," Prince said. "Our council is appreciative of the efforts to meet those challenges head-on and find ways to positively impact the financial challenges that many of our families are facing at this specific time."

Flanagan's next stop brought her to

Bemidji State's

Bridgeman Hall to tour various labs and work spaces used by students in the Technology, Art and Design Department. Two grants awarded to the Minnesota State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence — housed at BSU — spurred this visit.

The center

recently received a $750,000 Drive for Five Workforce Initiative grant

from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The center's allocation is part of a $20 million workforce initiative by DEED that will aim to train and place 1,200 workers in manufacturing roles across the state and affect 3,000 businesses within 15 months.

The center was also awarded $111,622 in grant funding by DEED's High Tech Kids for Robotics Teams and STEM Internships program. This grant aims to expand high school robotics programs, introduce students to STEM careers and provide internship opportunities with a focus on underrepresented communities.

Both grants align with the center's mission to create a pipeline of manufacturers from school to work force.

"The center is dedicated to solidifying the bridge between manufacturing and education," the center's executive director Jeremy Leffelman said. "We are committed to equipping individuals with the skills and training necessary for success in advanced manufacturing careers, ultimately leading to family-sustaining wages, fulfilling employment and significant contributions to Minnesota's economic well-being."

Opportunities to collaborate with the center will continue as students from Red Lake High School will be introduced to computer numerical control machining at

Wells Technology

— a Bemidji-based manufacturing company — through internships funded by the grants.

"We hope that we can launch (students) into a formal degree program or an apprenticeship program," Wells Technology Vice President Tim Knudson said. "We are grateful for all the support we have received from the center."

Touring the center was just one way Flanagan could see the state's work in action as her time at BSU ended and she continued to her next Bemidji stops, the

Northwest Indian Community Development Center

and

AirCorps Aviation.

"My daughter says that my job is to go on field trips and to help people," Flanagan left off. "This has been one of the greatest field trips I have had and I just appreciate all the work everyone does here."