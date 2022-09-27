LTE IoT Market Size to Grow by USD 12085.2 billion, Growth in Industrial Automation to Boost Market Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE IoT Market by Technology (NB-IoT and LTE-M) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the LTE IOT market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 12085.2 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: Growth in industrial automation is driving the growth of the market. The networking of automation devices is progressing globally. A global remote maintenance solution based on LTE can provide the optimal solution to machine manufacturers and plant operators. Reliable and scalable wireless communication mechanisms are important, with the increase in real-time analytics and automation in manufacturing. Several applications need to be wireless, such as smart connected tools, next-generation automated guided vehicles (AGVs), smart personal protective equipment (PPE), and wearable sensors. These applications can be connected seamlessly with the help of LTE. Therefore, the demand for LTE is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, with the trend of industrial automation.

Market Challenge: Connectivity issues and lack of infrastructure are challenging the growth of the market. IoT devices require high-speed and reliable Internet connectivity. However, several other countries lack the required infrastructure. Thus, low Internet speed, along with latency and poor infrastructure, will negatively impact the adoption of LTE IoT devices, which will hamper the growth of the global LTE IoT devices during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The LTE IOT market report is segmented by technology (NB-IoT and LTE-M) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key countries for the LTE IOT market in the region.

Vendor Landscape

The LTE IoT market is fragmented due to the presence of global and regional players competing with each other. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors should incorporate the latest technologies to remain competitive in the market and distinguish their products and services from other players. Vendors are investing heavily in R&D to meet the rising demands of consumers. They are deploying advanced LTE IoT devices to consolidate their position in the market. New players are also entering the market to expand their business operations.

Some Companies Mentioned

Accent Advanced Systems SLU

Actility SA

AT and T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cradlepoint Inc.

Link Labs Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

NetNumber Inc.

Orange SA

PureSoftware Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Sequans Communications SA

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telia Co. AB

Telstra Corp. Ltd.

TELUS Corp.

Thales Group

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

LTE IoT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12085.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.15 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accent Advanced Systems SLU, Actility SA, AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cradlepoint Inc., Link Labs Inc., MediaTek Inc., NetNumber Inc., Orange SA, PureSoftware Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Sequans Communications SA, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telia Co. AB, Telstra Corp. Ltd., TELUS Corp., Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

