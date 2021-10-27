U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

LTI Becomes Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider

·3 min read

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has become a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider. This recognition signifies LTI's expertise in Azure capabilities to help clients accelerate their digital transformation journey.

LTI Logo
LTI Logo

The Managed Services Provider (MSP) program is a global initiative launched by Microsoft that enables its leading partners to differentiate by proving real-world proficiency and skills in data and cloud competencies. The Azure Expert MSP Program further strengthens LTI's position as a trusted advisor that can offer repeatable, highly automated solutions to enable and support hyperscale cloud implementations for customers.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTI, said, "LTI has been investing in building capabilities and strong alliance with industry-leading platform and solution providers. We are proud of our recognition as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP. Our Microsoft Azure expertise makes us the preferred partner for customers looking to embrace cloud-based transformation."

This recognition will provide customers an access to expert level service, a broader range of Azure services from IaaS to PaaS migrations, and wide-ranging benefits based on LTI's collaboration with Microsoft.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft, said, "As our customers move to Microsoft Azure to host their strategic datacenter solutions, it is critical that they have the support of experienced service providers to guide and support them in that journey. LTI's designation as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP recognizes their proven ability to seamlessly deliver the managed services our customers demand at scale across the globe."

Through this recognition, LTI finds a place among the top Microsoft partners with the Azure Expert MSP badge. Over 150+ LTI associates contributed to successful completion of the robust external audit process by an independent third-party to achieve this badge. The rigorous process completed over last 12 months included customer demos and evidence and 120+ controls in the audit checklist of more than 15 diverse areas such as Managed Services, Migration, Security and Governance.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 460 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 40,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Connect with LTI:

Read More:

SOURCE LTI

