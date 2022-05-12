U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform Launched at SAP Sapphire

·4 min read

The studio will enable global organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journeys with RISE with SAP and SAP Business Technology Platform

MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, launched its LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform at the 2022 SAP® Sapphire® conference. The LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform helps global organizations accelerate their transformation journeys with the RISE with SAP solution and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The studio helps businesses realize the vision of an intelligent enterprise and enables them to amplify value from their digital core investments.

LTI Logo
LTI Logo

LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform powers digital transformation with ready-to-deploy industry leading digital apps, microservices and a migration cockpit. It is a set of services and tools that can improve operations by automating business processes, making them smarter, easier to use, and more efficient by utilizing key components of SAP BTP like SAP HANA®, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, AI, machine learning, enterprise integration APIs and the UX extensibility tools. As organizations advance toward their digital native operating model, it becomes paramount to have rapid digital innovations, connected to the digital core in a clean, composable architecture. LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform enables such innovation with a curated collection of design-thinking methods, engineering tools and prebuilt industry reference models.

Vineet Moroney, Executive Vice President & Global Head of SAP Practice at LTI, said, "The post-pandemic world has made it critical for every business to operate like a digital native business. Many enterprises have made significant investments in SAP solutions and are now looking to accelerate their digital transformation journeys on top of such investments. LTI has an extraordinary record of innovating with SAP solutions. LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform is our latest investment that allows businesses to accelerate their digital native transformation."

Marc Rolfe, Senior Vice President, and Head of Strategic Partners at SAP said, "LTI is a global strategic SAP partner that brings a rich heritage of SAP software-enabled and industry-centric innovations. LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform in combination with LTI's portfolio of service offerings for the RISE with SAP solution will help accelerate an organization's journey to becoming an intelligent enterprise while driving business value with digital innovations built on SAP BTP."

LTI solutions built on SAP BTP are already helping many global organizations harness their unique competitive advantage. For example, LTI has partnered with a multi-national industrial conglomerate to reimagine its business across 63 entities by deploying seven digital innovations built on SAP BTP. By combining its deep industry expertise and advanced digital engineering, LTI used SAP BTP to create several SAP-certified, award-winning industry cloud solutions that are now available to organizations worldwide through the SAP Store. These solutions span multiple industries, such as engineering and construction, manufacturing, life sciences and others. For example, Paychain is an application developed for the construction industry that can streamline the vendor, contractor and subcontractor payment process which has traditionally been a manual, error-prone administrative process. Additionally, LTI also recently achieved certification for T-cell therapy and Controlled Drug Compliance solutions for the life sciences industry.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 485 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 45,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Connect with LTI:

Read More:

- LTI Wins 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award as the Industry Innovation Partner of the Year

- LTI to Launch Accelerated Migration Program for SAP-Based Enterprises with Amazon Web Services

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lti-innovation-studio-for-sap-business-technology-platform-launched-at-sap-sapphire-301545696.html

SOURCE LTI

