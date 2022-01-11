U.S. markets open in 7 hours 18 minutes

LTI Partners with Securonix & Snowflake to Strengthen Cybersecurity Offerings

·3 min read

Collaboration to augment LTI's Active XDR Platform

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has partnered with Securonix, a leader in next-gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) company, and Snowflake, a leader in secure cloud workload to strengthen its cybersecurity offerings.

LTI Logo

The partnership will power LTI's Active eXtended Detection & Response platform (Active XDR) for early detection of internal and external threats, contextualizing and combating threats with advanced intelligence-led hunting operations, and automating incident response time. LTI Active XDR uses a secluded data lake to secure billions of sensitive alerts and records.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI said, "Guarding against cyber threats has become a top priority for every enterprise. LTI Active XDR, backed by the latest technologies from Securonix and Snowflake will strengthen our ability to combat ever-growing threats, responding to increasing ransomware attacks and phishing campaigns on critical infrastructure, large enterprises, and federal sector."

Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Securonix, said, "'Bring your own Snowflake' is an ideal managed service program, significantly reducing the costs and complexity of scaling advanced threat detection and response services across multiple customer environments. We look forward to bringing additional solutions to market with LTI that more effectively secure today's cloud and complex enterprise environment."

Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product at Snowflake, said, "Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) are looking for alignment with the CIO to gain richer insights, improve scalability and drive savings. LTI is a strategic partner for Snowflake that has been recognized for its innovation and ability to help customers migrate from legacy solutions. We look forward to extending our partnership into cybersecurity together with industry-leader Securonix and its cloud-native 'Bring your own Snowflake' SIEM solution."

LTI's approach to cybersecurity is based on ensuring business continuity, brand equity and external compliance management. Equipped with the state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Resiliency Centres (CDRCs), a centre-of-excellence (CoE) for cyber security, LTI is responding to the need of the hour and scaling its advanced cyber security managed services to its enterprise customers across the globe.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 460 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile to assist our clients and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 40,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Learn more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Connect with LTI:

SOURCE LTI

