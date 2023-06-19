LTKM Berhad (KLSE:LTKM) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

It's not a stretch to say that LTKM Berhad's (KLSE:LTKM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Food industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 1x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does LTKM Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

The revenue growth achieved at LTKM Berhad over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think this respectable revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, LTKM Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 28%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 37% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for contraction of 2.7% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

With this information, we find it odd that LTKM Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As mentioned previously, LTKM Berhad currently trades on a P/S on par with the wider industry, but this is lower than expected considering its recent three-year revenue growth is beating forecasts for a struggling industry. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from outpacing the industry much like its revenue performance. Without the guidance of analysts, perhaps shareholders are feeling uncertain over whether the revenue performance can continue amidst a declining industry outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because this relative performance should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for LTKM Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

