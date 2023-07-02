Lubbock 4th on Broadway a chance to support local business, talent and have fun

VFW members walk down Broadway during the Bolton Oil Parade on Broadway Avenue on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Mark Rogers/For A-J Media)

The 4th of July is a blessing of a holiday that encourages us as Americans to celebrate our nation's unique history, independence and the freedoms we should strive for all to enjoy.

It's also a great opportunity to support local business and local talent at events in communities big and small on the South Plains and across the country.

In Lubbock, specifically, the day-long 4th on Broadway festival is a great way to celebrate Independence Day while supporting local stakeholders. And it's more than just a parade and fireworks show, although those are pretty cool.

What has been touted as the largest free festival in Texas is now in its 33rd year of showcasing local musicians, talent and vendors who contribute to a celebration of Independence Day. This year, the event is actually on July 4 - one of those awkward Tuesday holidays.

Last year, according to an A-J story earlier this month, more than 100,000 people attended the various facets of 4th on Broadway, from the Bolton's Parade that kicks off at 9:45 a.m. to the United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza. Dozens of local businesses help sponsor the annual event organized by Broadway Festivals Inc. and put together by a group of Lubbock-area volunteers.

Mehgan Craft watches her 2-year-old son Nickolaz Garza win the Cherry Cobbler eating contest. Kids and adults participated in the River Smith’s Catfish and Cobbler Eating contest on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Mark Rogers/For A-J Media)

I'm grateful to have been asked to serve on the steering committee for the event for the last three years. In that capacity, I help oversee the free Cabela's Youth Fishing Tournament at the beautiful lake in Mackenzie Park. This year, my colleague Brandi D. Addison, the A-J's environment and natural resources reporter, has pledged to help me by getting kids and their families signed and loaded up with fishing poles and worms. And now she has to help because I've put that commitment into print.

The A-J has also contributed thousands of 4th on Broadway event guides, which are included in this Sunday's edition. Thousands more will be available for pickup throughout the event.

Along with the Cabela's event, River Smith's Catfish will host eating contests from 5 to 7 p.m. nearby in Mackenzie Park. There's a kids cobbler eating contest and a catfish eating contest with categories for all ages. Even if you don't partake, it's entertaining - if not a bit grotesque - to watch these events.

There will be 200-plus local musicians participating in the entertainment throughout the day. That includes performers on the four BMW of Lubbock stages plus the Hugo Reed Caldwell Kids showcase stage and the evening concert, with openers Gabriella Flores, Caldwell Collective and Blackwater Draw. They say Vanilla Ice will also be doing his thing during the Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert.

Whether you just want to come out to cheer on Lubbock-area high school bands, business and other organizations as they march down Broadway during the morning parade, grab some snacks and refreshments from local vendors throughout the day in Mackenzie Park, watch the fireworks or a take in a little bit of everything, 4th on Broadway is a great way to go local while celebrating our country.

(Adam Young, the A-J's editor, is filling in on business reporter Alana Edgin's weekly column this week as she enjoys some well-earned time off!)

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock July 4th on Broadway boosts local business, talent