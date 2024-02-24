Lubbock area farm to offer classes, including cheesemaking, gardening, canning

Hockley County Farm mugs are one of several items people can find at Hockley County Farm.

Cheese-making classes, rabbit raising and all-natural skin care products are not often found all in one place. One Lubbock area woman is changing that with her newest venture.

Laura Higgs, a pharmacy technician, does many things - raises American LaMancha Goats and pedigreed American Blue Rabbits, sells a line of all-natural skin care products, and now plans to operate a combination farm-and-market, with classes.

"I wanted to learn how to make (my own extracts for my products), so I could have more control over their sourcing," Higgs said. "I leased some land from a military buddy of mine, since he has no use for it while he's overseas."

Higgs leased several acres of land to create Hockley County Farm, 304 Farm-to-Market 2378. On the land, she plans to build a market building and a greenhouse. The market will have vendors sell handmade products, the community will be welcomed to visit the farm and a variety of classes are currently being offered.

"We've already started classes to teach vital forgotten skills," Higgs said. "We're going to learn how to make salves, how to make cheese, and eventually we'll have a setup where we can teach kids how to show rabbits and goats."

American Blue Rabbits move at Hockley County Farm.

One of the recent classes taught canning, where the attendees also received a jar of strawberry-blueberry jam. The classes cost $20 for cheesemaking and $30 for canning. She plans to offer free gardening classes, and encourages people to make their own garden, no matter the size.

"You can garden, even in an apartment with a balcony, or over your kitchen sink," Higgs said. "There's a lot of affordable ways to grow a garden, no matter where you live. People who don't have the space or funds are more than welcome to come out and volunteer."

Higgs also recently opened sign-ups for anyone interested in having merchandise in the store, which is expected to open in April. Vendors will be able to rent per shelf or a bookcase unit. As of Feb. 21, there will be vendors selling shirts, cutting boards, tumblers, jewelry and handmade pens, along with Higgs' skin care line, LH Naturals.

In Higgs' line, she offers oils, beauty drops and other items. She is working on a skincare serum that will look like boba beads and act as a face treatment.

LH Naturals is an all-natural skin care line created by Laura Higgs.

"I haven't seen a lot of people do it," Higgs said. "So I'm going to try this with seaweed kelp, and that's good for your face anyway."

There will be a space outside the market for people with cottage licenses, which require direct sales to customers. Higgs said there will be fresh bread, Mexican treats and other food. She also hopes to have food trucks set up.

People can follow the farm on Facebook and contact them on social media or via email at HockleyCountyFarm@gmail.com. LH Naturals and Higgs Pedigree Rabbits and Dairy Goats also have separate Facebook pages. A website is in the works.

