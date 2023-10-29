Lubbock business news includes chicken, Urban Air, closings and openings

A Edgin Column graphic for 10/29

Hello A-J readers!

This week's business news started early with big announcements rolling in just about every day.

The Human Bean, a drive-thru coffee franchise known for fundraising and chocolate-covered espresso beans, started the week by announcing a Lubbock location. The drive-thru will open at 7019 82nd St. in the spring of 2024, but is eager to join the scene with their "specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go."

Tuesday kept us busy with three announcements before noon.

BurgerFi, 4210 82nd St., suddenly closed after 6 years of business on Tuesday, Oct. 24. A note on the door read "Thank you for your patronage over the last 6 years, we enjoyed serving you!" The location's social media was unavailable.

A father-and-son duo became the new owners and operators of the Amarillo and Knoxville, Tennessee Urban Air Adventure Park locations. They announced their intention of expanding the indoor entertainment facility into the Lubbock and Abilene markets, along with a strategy to improve the company's environment.

Fans of spicy chicken received good news with Dave's Hot Chicken announcing locations for Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland and Odessa. These West Texas locations are franchised by the team behind Café Venture Catering.

On Friday, I met with the local marketing contact for Sprinkles Cupcakes. The article will likely publish in the next few days, so keep an eye out for opening day details.

Next week brings the end of October, which means that the end of the month business round-up will publish. November also brings a bigger push on the holiday content, and hopefully some time for a couple of project pieces.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

