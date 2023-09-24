Lubbock business news includes coffee tours, seasonal favorites, statistics

Hello A-J readers!

This week, I've been trying to finish a fun and flavorful project with the help of my coffee-loving colleagues. As Friday was the official start of autumn, we decided to try all of the locally-owned drink shops' fall menus. This turned into two articles - what does fall taste like to these Lubbock shops, and what our thoughts were.

On Tuesday, four of the A-J reporters decided to venture out into the 90-degree weather to sample the flavors of fall. Those reporters were Alex Driggars, government and policy reporter; Annie Rice, photo editor; Mateo Rosiles, trends and breaking news; and myself.

After two hours and four of Lubbock's top local coffeehouses, we agreed that fall is here, even if the weather disagreed. Read the articles for where to get the best Pumpkin Spice Latte, an apple cider that evokes the memory of a comforting slice of pie, and some other unique tastes.

The first of several statistical articles involving the Lubbock restaurant scene will also be coming out soon. Part one will explore how many franchises are in the city, and which chain has the most locations.

Holidays are coming up, so be prepared for all the holiday-related articles. We'll see the return of some classic safety stories, shopping tips, and some features that will likely warm your heart. I'm certainly excited to share these articles with you over the next few months.

Also, Around the Hub is taking a two-week break and will return on Oct. 15. Some project pieces will likely be running in its place.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock business news includes seasonal favorites, coffee tours