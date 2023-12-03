Lubbock business news includes Comfort Zone 88, Hydroflo, more

A. Edgin Dec. 3 Column Graphic

Hello A-J readers!

This has been another busy week with several articles to talk about.

As November ended, we published the November business round-up. Some of the highlights include the opening of Chez Sami in downtown Lubbock, the outrage caused by Josey Records throwing away thousands of books as they closed, and the announcement of Hydroflo Pumps entering the scene in 2024. Check out the article for more details, and all the other closings, openings and announcements from the month.

I had the opportunity to turn a shopping trip for snacks into a fun new business feature. Have you heard of The Kettle Corn Guy or The Fried Pie Girl? If you are a foodie, you probably have. Those two, along with the owners of Nut Kra-Zee and Bella J's Ice Cream have combined forces to create Comfort Zone 88 at the Cooper Center, 12411 S. University Ave. This powerhouse of snack-makers are offering an all-local shop filled with snacks perfect for a holiday, plus gift baskets made on-site.

Two businesses opened over the weekend:

Caffeination Station and Torque Boutique, 5217 82nd St., Suite 215, opened on Dec. 2.

Milestones Development and Play Park, 6301 Marsha Sharp Freeway, opened on Dec. 1.

Also, for anyone who believes it is never too cold for a snow cone, Bahama Bucks is giving a sweet freebie on Tuesday, Dec. 5. People must visit one of the locations in-person to a get a free Sno, up to 12 oz. The company will also offer $1 off of larger Sno sizes. Toppings will cost extra.

Moving into next week, there are several stories I'm looking forward to. The first one will have myself and photographer extraordinaire Annie Rice heading to Tahoka to learn about a new restaurant. We are also working on several end of year projects, so this will be a busy time.

Maybe I'll be able to relax in January?

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock business news includes Comfort Zone 88, Hydroflo, more