Lubbock business news includes Dave's Hot Chicken, Anthony Mechanical, more

John Anthony, left, and his son, Matthew Anthony, discuss their company, Anthony Mechanical Services Inc.â€™s 100th anniversary, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

It is rare to see a business make the 100-year mark, especially a family business. Anthony Mechanical is celebrating just that, having started four generations ago in 1924. The third- and fourth-generation owners, a father and son, detailed how their behind-the-scenes business impacted some of Lubbock's biggest businesses, including Texas Tech and both University Medical Center and Covenant Medical Centers.

"It’s a huge sense of pride to drive around and see the buildings we’re a part of," said Matthew Anthony, president and fourth-generation operator. "We take care of some really cool buildings. The fact that we’re able to do that, and people don’t even know. We’re invisible, and that’s really cool."

Dave’s Hot Chicken will replace this Taco Bueno location, as seen Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Dave's Hot Chicken initially announced a Lubbock location in October. On Monday, the franchisees confirmed they will be remodeling the former Taco Bueno at 6309 82nd St. They hope to open "between the end of May and first few weeks in June."

The manager of the soon-to-come F&F Japanese Grill, 6616 Milwaukee Ave., posted on social media that the restaurant is hiring for several positions, and hopes to open in two weeks. Champs Sports Bar, 5028 50th St., opened on Feb. 3.

