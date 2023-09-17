Lubbock business news includes Gandy's, projects, best bite

A Edgin Column graphic 9/17

Hello A-J readers!

As I mentioned last week, I've been working on several projects, which I hope to release in the coming days. These stories will be a treat for fellow foodies, or people who enjoy random Lubbock facts, so stay tuned.

This week, the article celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Gandy's Dairy in Lubbock published. Some readers might remember that Gandy's location on North University Avenue started out as Bell Dairy, merged with San Angelo's Gandy's, and is now owned by the Dairy Farmers of America.

The officials I spoke with detailed how they use local milk, deliver products across thousands of miles, and why they think the business has continued. It was an interesting interview, and I hope you read the article to learn all the cool details.

We are also starting to plan holiday-related stories for the next several months. There are some great ideas in the works, and I think you'll enjoy them.

Since the month has been pretty light so far, I will write about my latest best bite. I've written about Vizo's twice since I joined the A-J, but I never had the chance to go until Thursday evening. When my partner and I went, it was not very busy, but the service was impressive, and the food was delicious. I definitely plan to return soon for the Taste of Africa and Zambezi Grilled Ribs.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

