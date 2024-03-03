Lubbock business news includes grants, international food, projects

One of my favorite sayings in the news industry is 'hurry up and wait.' That is certainly what this week has been.

Hello A-J readers!

One of my favorite sayings in the news industry is "hurry up and wait." That is certainly what this week has been on the business beat.

In business news, we had announcements and are awaiting confirmations, so while this week may seem light, be ready for an avalanche of news coming soon. And yes, the term "avalanche of news" is what the name of our publication came from.

On Tuesday, the Economic Development Administration awarded the Lubbock Reese Redevelopment Authority a $2 million grant to create a new business park, which will be known as the Reese East 90 Business Park.

"The Reese East 90 Business Park will be a new development that will fill the ongoing need for industrial space," said Murvat Musa, CEO of Lubbock Reese Redevelopment Authority. "This project will bring new jobs and private investment to Lubbock and could not have happened without our partners at the South Plains Association of Government and our long and successful relationship with EDA."

On Wednesday, I met with Chef Kirk DeLong of Ziggy's Island Grill, an upcoming Pacific fusion food truck. The in-depth story on how a West Coast chef ended up in Lubbock, and how he is now achieving his dream at the age of 52, will come out next week, so stay tuned.

Also on Wednesday, I spoke with the owners of Lite Bite Mediterranean Market as part of the International Tastes of Lubbock project I'm launching this year. This is just one of many cuisines that will be featured in the coming weeks, so make sure you have the A-J app and subscribe to catch all of the 20+ articles in the series. That's more parts than most TV series have episodes now.

Next weekend, the A-J will publish the Chilton project I hinted at last week, pending any changes. I'm also hoping to hear back from several businesses. It is a busy time in the newsroom, but I think you will enjoy what we're working on.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

