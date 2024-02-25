Lubbock business news includes Hockley County farm, beer

Going into next week, I'll speak with a new Hawaiian place and interview the second business in a longer project I am working on. Adventurous foodies will definitely want to see it.

Laura Higgs, of Hockley County Farm, is starting a new venture. The pharmacist technician, who also raises rabbits and goats and has her own line of skincare products, will create a market and offer classes, including cheesemaking and gardening.

"I wanted to learn how to make (my own extracts for my products), so I could have more control over their sourcing," Higgs said. "I leased some land from a military buddy of mine, since he has no use for it while he's overseas."

The market is expected to open in April, and classes are ongoing.

The Brass Tap confirmed that the Florida-based taphouse franchise is coming to Lubbock this year at 11108 Slide, Suite 600. I spoke with Rebecca Samaniego, the Lubbock co-franchisee, and Chris Elliott, CEO of The Brass Tap, to learn details, including their expansion plans and favorite items on the menu.

This week also saw the sudden closure of Señor Chubby's, 3410 98th St., Suite 1112. The news was swiftly followed by the confirmation that Benito's Italian Cafe & Pizzeria, which opened at 2608 Salem Ave. in April 2023, would turn the former Mexican restaurant into the second Benito's location.

Speaking of projects, Mateo Rosiles, Annie Rice, and I are teaming up for another fun one timed around March Madness. Hint, if you have Chilton recommendations, email me at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.

