Lubbock business news includes Lucky Dollar, McCoy's, more

Graphic for A. Edgin Column for 11/19

This week was packed with news with four new businesses and a feature wrapped up, and the finish line is in sight for the holiday stories. Here's a quick look at what happened.

One of the stories I had been looking forward to telling published online on Tuesday. The story behind me learning about the Lucky Dollar, 4408 50th St., actually came from an impromptu trip when I was hunting down Halloween décor last month. One of the co-owners was at the store, and we had a wonderful conversation about this hidden gem.

Anthony Garza, co-owner of Lucky Dollar, spoke with me about the store's first anniversary, what it offers, and what the future may hold. Read the story for all the details.

I spoke with the fourth-generation owners of McCoy's Building Supply about the upcoming location at 11801 Quaker Ave., which opens on Monday, Nov. 20. Megan Jones McCoy and Reid McCoy told me about the new space, and an interesting family connection to Lubbock.

"The stores were starting to grow along the Texas Gulf Coast, then up into Austin, and then our grandfather decided, 'well, if all the kids are going to college at (Texas) Tech, they should have something to do while they're in college," Megan said.

Two new businesses announced their intentions to open in Lubbock. Small Sliders, a burger restaurant, hopes to open in late 2024. CodaPet, a veterinary startup with mobile veterinarian who focus on end-of-life at-home pet care, will begin services for the area on Monday, Nov. 20. Chez Sami, the French restaurant of Wolfforth, opened their downtown Lubbock location at 1219 Crickets Ave. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Josey's Records made headlines this week, after they closed on Tuesday. The following day, people found thousands of books thrown into a dumpster. People arrived in droves, and social media outrage poured in.

Next week is Thanksgiving, and everyone at the A-J has been working to give the most compelling, interesting, and useful stories to go into that print edition and lubbockonline.com. Stories with my byline will be Small Business Saturday and holiday shopping focused, so make sure you grab a copy.

Once we are done with Thanksgiving, we will be planning our Dec. 25 edition, along with end-of-year articles.

Since this is the final column before Thanksgiving, I hope you and yours have a wonderful Thanksgiving Day.

