Lubbock business news includes metalsmithing, Elvis Presley haircare, more

On Monday, a vehicle ran through a wall at Lubbock's Golden Corral. A restaurant official stated the restaurant would reopen by the end of the week.

Another bit of business news came up this week with the pending opening of a men's hair salon with a rock 'n' roll vibe. Hairbreak Hotel, 2614 130th St., Unit 3, takes inspiration from Elvis Presley.

"I was raised with my grandmother in the house, and she had an enormous love for Elvis Presley," said Tristan Chancey, owner. "It was something for me to keep her present in my life, so we came up with Heartbreak Hotel, just like the double platinum Heartbreak Hotel."

That inspiration expands to the business's exclusive line of beard oil.

We will have a feature on Ransom Canyon metalsmith Dawna Gillespie on Monday. Her artwork includes jewelry and ornamental art, all made in brass and copper. Gillespie spoke with Annie Rice and me about the science in the craft, why she chose this medium and how a Texas Tech course altered her path.

