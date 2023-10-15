A Edgin Column graphic for 10/15

Hello A-J readers!

It's been a while, so we've got a lot to cover.

First off, this week we had partnerships announced with Pantex and Texas Tech, as well as updates from Pet Supplies Plus, Wag N' Wash and TerraCycle. The Pantex-Tech partnership will allow for students and faculty members to support real-world national security missions, and help innovate the future of technology.

With Pet Supplies Plus-Wag N' Wash-TerraCycle, the partnership added recycling bins to stores. These bins will take "eligible empty flexible plastic pet food and treat bags," and TerraCycle will clean, sort, and break down the items into something from the recycled materials.

The first restaurants statistics story also premiered this weekend, informing readers of just how many franchise/chain restaurants there are in Lubbock. The article also details which business had the most locations, what type of franchise had the most, and other tidbits of information. It was an interesting project, and one I'm excited to continue in the coming weeks.

Of course, we are hitting the last few months of 2023, which means holiday-related articles have to be planned. We at the A-J have some incredible features planned, along with all the classic articles we usually publish. Stay tuned for a jam-packed Thanksgiving edition that is sure to be a feast for the mind.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock business news includes partnerships, previews, more