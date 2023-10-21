Lubbock business news includes promotions, where to buy holiday meals in 2023

Hello A-J readers!

As I mentioned in the prior column, holiday coverage is under way. The first of my holiday articles published online on Thursday, guiding readers to where they can pre-order Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts around Lubbock.

As of Wednesday, four businesses had announced their feast packages. The list will grow as more are announced, and the article will probably hit print in early November. If you know of a restaurant or store that will offer a holiday meal for preorder, or will be open on those holidays, please email me at aedgin@lubbockonline.com so we can add them to the list.

For promotions, Western Bank announced Allyn Piland as president of the new Western Bank Mortgage division. Vickie Longo was named as managing partner within ABC Supply Co., Inc.

Quext, a Lubbock-based company, also announced its recent acquisition of Homebase, which will expand their offerings for multi-family properties.

Moving into next week, I'm hoping to make progress on some other projects, and we're expecting updates from Market Lubbock, Inc. with details of 23 businesses that have participated in a downtown grant program aimed at promoting business in downtown Lubbock.

