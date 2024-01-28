Lubbock business news includes Rave On, Buckner, soup

A. Edgin Graphic Column

Hello A-J readers!

After last week's packed business news lineup, this week was a bit more calm.

Over the weekend, rumors began to circulate that Rave On, 1300 Mac Davis Lane, was closing. I contacted the team at the United Family of supermarkets, which operates the restaurant and concessions at Buddy Holly Hall. They told me their partnership with Lubbock Entertainment / Performing Arts Association would end after March.

Though the partnership will end, LEPAA is working on finding a new food and beverage partner.

"Currently, LEPAA is in the process of securing a new food and beverage partner for Buddy Holly Hall, with the aim of ensuring a seamless transition that maintains a world-class experience for our patrons," said Jeff Hunsinger, LEPAA's chief executive officer.

More: Lubbock's Rave On, Buddy Holly Hall concessions not closing, but will change in 2024

Early Thursday, Buckner Children and Family Services officially announced that their new office at 5307 West Loop 289, Suite 202, are open. The offices house the Buckner Foster Care and Adoption and the Buckner FYi Center programs. The organization is also in the process of selling the former Brentwood Campus.

More: Buckner Children, Family Services sells one Lubbock campus, continues in new offices

With the weather having been dreary for most of the week, I decided to hunt down some soup recommendations. Specifically, which soups from which restaurants would make the best soup flight. I received some interesting responses, and decided to turn that into an article. Please read the article to see if your favorite soup made the list.

More: Here's what the Soup Flight of Lubbock should be, according to readers

Next week brings the end of January, so keep an eye out for the monthly business round up. Also, for fans of the coffee review my colleagues and I did last year, stay tuned for the return of the Four Straws review - soup edition.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock business news includes Rave On, children, soup recommendations