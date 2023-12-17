Lubbock business news includes restaurant closures, business openings, more

A. Edgin Column graphic for 12/17

Hello A-J readers!

Let's get right into it.

Months ago, I learned that the Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill would open a location in Lubbock. The address Hawaiian Bros personnel gave was the same as Fuddruckers, 5501 Slide Road.

On Dec. 11, the Fuddruckers' franchise owners for Lubbock announced that their restaurant would close that location in order to move to a new space at 6616 Milwaukee Ave. The burger restaurant will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, and will reopen in the Milwaukee location in January.

Heff's Burgers, 5727 82nd St., announced the restaurant's final day will be Dec. 28.

"It is with our sincerest regret that we inform you that we will be permanently closing due to an increase in rent and food cost," restaurant management said in a social media statement. "Please join us for the rest of this month, and help us go out with a blast."

As you are probably aware, 2023 is wrapping up, which means it is time for our end-of-the-year content to start rolling out. A few of them have already published, including the 2023 photo gallery and the biggest impact articles.

The next few week's end-of-year articles will look back at some of our team’s favorite stories and the biggest trending pieces. The end-of-year stories will stretch into the first few weeks of January 2024, including some of my business articles.

Also keep an eye out for a project that several of our reporters, including myself, have been planning since November. It will appear in the Dec. 31 issue, though we are working to have everything typed up by next week.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

